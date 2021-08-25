B2K vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

B2K, aka Born2Kill, is a Tunisian Free Fire content creator recognized for his skills and gameplay videos. As of this writing, he has 7.92 million subscribers and 504.54 million views on his channel.

Ajjubhai is perhaps the most popular YouTuber who makes videos related to Free Fire. Total Gaming, his YouTube channel, presently has 27.5 million subscribers and 4.61 billion views, demonstrating his widespread popularity within the gaming world.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Here are B2K’s all-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Born2Kill has featured in 9132 squad matches and has outclassed his enemies in 1613, converting to a win percentage of 17.66%. He has cumulated 52827 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.03.

The famous figure has 508 wins in the 3111 duo games, coming down to a win ratio of 16.32%. He has 14656 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.63.

B2K played 1409 solo matches and has 173 victories, making his win rate 12.27%. In the process, he has 4650 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

Born2Kill hasn’t played any ranked solo matches (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has played 55 ranked squad games and has a win tally of 20, equating to a win ratio of 36.36%. He has 501 kills for a K/D ratio of 14.31.

The internet star has played 40 duo matches and has nine Booyahs, translating to a win percentage of 22.50%. With 299 frags, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 9.65.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has incredible all-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has 12076 appearances and 2920 victories in the squad mode, maintaining a win rate of 24.18%. He has collected 45687 kills in these matches with a K/D ratio of 4.99.

The streamer has competed in 1778 matches and has 347 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win percentage of 19.51%. With a K/D ratio of 4.93, he has eliminated 7061 foes.

The player has played 956 solo games and has 87 wins, leading to a win ratio of 9.10%. He has 2440 frags in the mode at a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Ranked stats

Ranked statistics of the content creator (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has featured in 418 squad matches and has come out on top on 62 occasions for a win percentage of 14.83%. He has notched 1460 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.10.

The content creator has two victories in five duo matches, retaining a win rate of 40.00%. He has racked up 15 frags with a K/D ratio of 5.00.

The internet star has also played seven solo games and secured four kills for a K/D ratio of 0.57.

Who has better stats in Free Fire?

B2K has the edge over Ajjubhai in the lifetime solo mode, while Total Gaming has a superior win rate, while the former has a greater K/D ratio in the duo and squad modes.

As Ajjubhai has only a few solo and duo ranked matches to his name, their stats cannot be compared in these modes. Finally, B2K has the edge over Total Gaming when it comes to the ranked mode.

Note: The stats of B2K (Born2Kill) and Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) are subject to change as they play more matches in Garena Free Fire.

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer