What’s the Free Fire ID of Bin Zaid Gaming? Stats, win ratio, income, channel views and more

Bin Zaid is an eminent Free Fire content creator from India. He is known in the community for his informative tips and tricks videos. The player has 2 YouTube channels — BIN ZAID GAMING and BIN ZAID — which have over 767K and 67.3K subscribers.

In the previous 30 days, Bin Zaid Gaming has earned over 60K subscribers and 6.23 million views.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 118976298, and stats within Free Fire as of 30 August 2021 are listed below:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

The user has played 6940 squad games and emerged victorious in 2215, approximating a win rate of 31.91%. With 22460 kills, he has registered a kill-to-death ratio of 4.75.

Bin Zaid Gaming has 189 Booyahs in 1232 duo matches, converting to a win percentage of 15.34%. He has recorded 3938 frags and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.78.

The streamer has participated in 1294 solo matches and has clinched 202, converting to a win rate of 15.61%. In the process, he has secured 4561 eliminations, equating to a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Ranked stats

Bin Zaid Gaming has accumulated 1832 kills in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

The internet star has featured in 433 squad games and registered 59 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 13.62%. He has notched 1832 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.90.

The YouTuber has been engaged in 27 duo matches. He has bettered his opponents in three of these, corresponding to a win ratio of 11.11%. He has amassed 97 frags adding up to a K/D ratio of 4.04.

Lastly, the content creator has competed in 74 solo games and triumphed on seven occasions, resulting in a win rate of 9.45%. He has bagged 279 eliminations and sustained a K/D ratio of 4.16.

Note: These stats were recorded while writing the articles and are subject to change as he plays more games in Free Fire.

Monthly YouTube Income

His earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Free Fire)

According to Social Blade, it is estimated that Bin Zaid Gaming earns in the range of $1.6K to $24.9K from his YouTube channel every month. The yearly earnings come to be between $18.7K and $299K.

YouTube channel

Bin Zaid has been creating Free Fire-related videos on YouTube for a while, with the oldest video being uploaded in October 2018. The player holds more than 53 million views combined.

The single most viewed video on his channel has accumulated more than 4.8 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer