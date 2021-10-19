How to get AN94 Supercharger Free Fire skins from Incubator

Gun skins are an essential component of Free Fire and developers often add new ones to the battle royale title. Many gamers want them since they improve the appearance of the gun and improve specific statistics.

Garena just introduced a new Incubator to Free Fire via which players may obtain skins from the AN94 – Supercharger collection.

The AN94 Wildfire Bolt, AN94 Twilight Bolt, AN94 Tsunami Bolt, and AN94 Tornado Bolt are the ones that are offered.

Acquiring the AN94 Supercharger skins in Free Fire

The social media post regarding the Incubator states the following:

"Electrified and ready to go - four new weapon skins are ready for deployment! Choose from four different chromas to match your personalities. Get the new AN94 Supercharger weapon skins via the Incubator now!"

It will run for 44 more days. Hence, players have ample time to decide where they want to attain the skins.

As with every other Incubator, players will have to spend diamonds on spins to attain Evolution Stones and Blueprint tokens. In this case, the “Blueprint: Supercharger Guns.”

Later, these tokens can be used for the respective gun skins:

AN94 Wildfire Bolt: 3x Blueprint: Supercharger Guns + 7x Evolution Stones

AN94 Twilight Bolt: 2x Blueprint: Supercharger Guns + 5x Evolution Stones

AN94 Tsunami Bolt: 2x Blueprint: Supercharger Guns + 4x Evolution Stones

AN94 Tornado Bolt: 1x Blueprint: Supercharger Guns + 3x Evolution Stones

Each spin in the Incubator costs the players 40 diamonds, while a collection of five spins is priced at 180 diamonds. Here are the steps on how they can access this new Luck Royale in Free Fire:

Step 1: Once Free Fire is open, press the “Luck Royale” icon on the main lobby’s left side.

Step 2: The various Luck Royales will appear. Tap on the “Incubator” option to access the new event. Subsequently, choose the required spin option.

After collecting the necessary amount of tokens, click on the “Enter” button and exchange them for the skins.

