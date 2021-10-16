5 rare Free Fire skins like Cupid SCAR in 2021

Gun skins are indeed very useful in Garena Free Fire because they not only improve the cosmetic aspect of a weapon but also boost specific attributes. Developers regularly add new ones to the battle royale title through various means like Weapon Royale and more.

Certain gun skins are extremely rare and popular among players, with Cupid SCAR being one of them. This skin is in high demand among the community as it raises the damage and rate of fire.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the individual opinions of the writer.

List of rare Free Fire skins similar to Cupid SCAR in 2021

5) SCAR - Ultimate Titan

One of the most coveted skins for the SCAR is the Ultimate Titan. It was initially introduced through the game’s incubator a few years ago, and players have requested that the developers reintroduce it.

The SCAR - Ultimate Titan has the following effects in Free Fire:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Magazine: “-”

4) XM8 - Destiny Guardian

XM8 - Destiny Guardian is one of the most recent Evo gun skins in the game (Image via Free Fire)

The XM8 - Destiny Guardian is arguably the most desirable skin in Garena Free Fire due to its stunning appearance. Using Destiny Lightning tokens, users can unlock various privileges in this Evo skin.

Following are the attributes that are enhanced when using the XM8-Destiny Guardian:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Reload speed: “-”

3) AWM - Duke Swallowtail

The skin is avaialble in the Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

The Duke Swallowtail is genuinely an excellent gun skin for the popular weapon - AWM. This skin is a must-have for those who prefer using the respective firearm. Users can now acquire it through the Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate, which is available for 40 diamonds in the in-game store.

Listed below are the various effects of the Duke Swallowtail:

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-”

Magazine: “+”

2) SCAR - Megalodon Alpha

There’s also the Megalodon Alpha on this list, which was made available earlier this year. Using Shark Tooth tokens, players can level this firearm up and unlock all eight different privileges.

With this skin, the following attributes get boosted:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-”

1) AK - Blue Flame Draco

Blue Flame Draco is an immensely rare skin (Image via Free Fire)

The Blue Flame Draco gets the highest position on this list. Around a year back, it was made accessible to players through the Faded Wheel. Like all other Evo skins, users have to use specific tokens to get the various privileges. This time around - Dragon Scale.

When the gun skin is at the highest level, it has the following effects:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Movement Speed: “-”

Note: A single “+” represents increased, while a single “-” means decreased.

