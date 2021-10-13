How to get free Blue Flame Draco AK skin in Free Fire this week

Free Fire has announced that players will have an opportunity to obtain the most desired gun skin – the Blue Flame Draco AK for free. It will be the prize for the Fastest Fingers First contest, which will take place on 17 October 2021, during the livestream of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Grand Finals.

The Blue Flame Draco AK is, without a doubt, the most popular Evo gun skin in Garena Free Fire. It is primarily because of its dragon-inspired aesthetic and outstanding attributes, allowing users to take down their opponents quickly. Since getting a level 7 Draco AK skin costs a few thousand diamonds, players have the best opportunity to lay their hands on this exclusive cosmetic for free in the contest.

It will be identical to the contest undertaken during the FFCO National Finals, and only the number of prizes has doubled.

Free Blue Flame Draco AK in Free Fire this week

In order to attain the Blue Flame Draco AK for free in Free Fire, users just have to watch the livestream of the FFIC Grand Finals on 17 October. During the breaks, a total of two custom rooms will be created, and the casters will share the credentials for them before every break.

The first 20 users joining the lobby will be eligible to attain the Blue Flame Draco AK skin. However, the level of the gun skin will depend on the order of joining the lobby. Here are the details for the same:

Top 5 winners – Level 7 Blue Flame Draco AK skin

6th to 10th place – Level 4 Blue Flame Draco AK skin

Last 10 – Level 1 Blue Flame Draco AK skin

Even level 1 of this gun skin is very valuable. Thus players should try their hand at attaining it during the livestream.

It is worth emphasizing that once users have joined the lobby, they should not leave it until it is disbanded, as the lobby admin will make a note of their Free Fire ID. Subsequently, the Blue Flame Draco AK skin will be sent to their ID.

Besides this contest, players will also be able to win several rewards if the Free Fire India Championship Grand Finals stream clocks a certain number of viewers. It includes the following items:

200k live watching: Pickup Truck – Fancy Ride

300k live watching: Custom Room Card and MAG-7 Executioner

400k live watching: Select one of the four items – One-Finger Pushup emote, Skyler, Beaston, and M4A1 – FFCS.

Edited by Siddharth Satish