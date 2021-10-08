How to get free One Finger Push up emote, gun skins, and more Free Fire rewards this month

In correlation with the FFIC (Free Fire India Championship), several events will be added to the Indian server of Free Fire. Garena has already added a preview, and players can check them out to learn about the rewards that are up for grabs.

One of the events is the "Live Watching" milestone, and if reached during the grand finals of the above tournament, gamers can pick between one of four rewards.

Here are some more details:

Disclaimer: Fans will only get the free rewards if the live watching milestone of 400 thousand is crossed.

One Finger Push up emote, character, pet, and more available for free in Free Fire

Users will be able to choose between one of the four available rewards (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, the developers have set up live-watching milestone rewards. If the stream crosses 400K viewers, gamers will be given an "FFIC Gold" token.

They can subsequently use this to choose between one of these rewards:

One-Finger Pushup (Emote) Skyler character Beaston pet M4A1 – FFCS (Weapon skin)

Other rewards, including a room card, will also be given to players (Image via Free Fire)

The redemption for these items can be done between 17 October and 20 October. Aside from this, users can obtain a Custom Room card, a MAG-7, and Pickup truck skins.

Steps to redeem rewards through event

Once the milestones have been crossed, players can follow these steps to claim their desired rewards in Free Fire.

Step 1: Individuals will have to launch Garena Free Fire on their mobile devices and click on the "Calendar" icon to access the events section.

Tap on the "Calendar" icon to visit the events section in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They must then select the "400K Live Watching" option under the "Esports" tab.

Under esports, click on this option to claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 3: The prizes will appear on their screens. Fans will consequently be able to use the FFIC Gold token to redeem the aspired item.

Note: Players will only be able to choose one of the rewards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer