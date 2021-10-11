Top 5 coolest Free Fire gun skins like Poker MP40

The developers of Free Fire have included a plethora of cosmetic components, with gun skins indeed being one of the most desirable ones. The reason for the increased demand is due to the fact that the items not only improve the overall appearance of a weapon, but also raise specific stats.

There are hundreds of gun skins available in Free Fire, and new skins are added regularly. Poker MP40 is one of the most popular skin sets, and earlier this month, it was available through an Incubator.

The following items are some of the best gun skins that are similar to the Poker MP40.

Top 5 attractive skins like Poker MP40 that players can acquire in Free Fire

5) XM8-Destiny Guardian

XM8-Destiny Guardian (Image via Free Fire)

The XM8 - Destiny Guardian is one of the most appealing gun skins in Garena Free Fire. It is also one of the game’s latest Evo gun skins, and users can unlock various privileges using Destiny Lightning tokens.

Stated below are the attributes that are boosted with the XM8-Destiny Guardian:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Reload speed: “-”

4) SCAR - Ultimate Titan

SCAR - Ultimate Titan is considered among the rarest gun skins ever made available for the quick-paced battle royale title. Similar to Poker MP40, it was initially introduced to the game through an Incubator.

The following are the effects of SCAR - Ultimate Titan:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Magazine: “-”

3) AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter

One of the most attractive AUG skins in the game (Image via Free Fire)

AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter might appear as the best option for those who wish to get the skin for AUG. This cool-looking gun skin can be acquired through the Cyber Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate, which is purchasable in the in-game shop for a total of 40 diamonds.

AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter gun skin has these effects in Free Fire:

Rate of Fire: “++”

Range: “-”

Accuracy: “+”

2) MP40 Predatory Cobra

MP40 Predatory Cobra is ranked second on this list, and it, along with the Poker MP40, is one of the greatest skins for MP40 in Free Fire. Users will have to level it up with Venomous Fang tokens to gain the eight privileges, including exclusive emote, hit effect, kill announcement, and more.

This skin has the following effects at maximum level, making it an ideal pick for players:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Reload Speed: “-”

1) AK - Blue Flame Draco

AK - Blue Flame Draco (Image via Free Fire)

AK - Blue Flame Draco is one of the most esthetically-compelling skins of all time. It was released in October 2020, and was initially available through the Faded Wheel event.

Like all other Evo gun skins, users will have to upgrade the Blue Flame Draco to make it more viable. The stats stated below are improved with this skin:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Movement Speed: “-”

The skins mentioned above are a few of the best items available for avid Free Fire Fans. Combined with the additional effects that these skins have on gun stats, players should try to acquire the listed items as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the individual opinions of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan