How to get the rare Royal MP40 Flush skin in Free Fire from incubator

The developers of Free Fire regularly add new gun skins to the game and frequently introduce older ones. They recently added the Royal Flush MP40 gun skin as part of a new incubator that will run only between October 2 and October 10.

The post about the same says the following on the social media handles of Free Fire:

Survivors! We have big news for you! One of the best MP40 gun skins, the Royal Flush MP40, is back!! Head to the incubator in-game to get these powerful skins and dominate the battlefield now!

A guide to obtaining the Royal MP40 Flush skin in Free Fire

As mentioned above, a new incubator has been introduced to Garena Free Fire. It offers players a total of four unique gun skins for MP40, including Royale Flush.

To redeem the skin, users will have to collect a specific number of Evolution Stones and Blueprint: Royal Flush tokens. Here are the exact specifics:

To get MP40 Royal Flush: 3x Blueprint: Royal Flush + 7x Evolution Stones

To get MP40 Blazing Heart: 3x Blueprint: Royal Flush + 7x Evolution Stones

To get MP40 Eternal Diamond: 2x Blueprint: Royal Flush + 5x Evolution Stones

To get MP40 Flash Spade: 1x Blueprint: Royal Flush + 3x Evolution Stones

Players can obtain both tokens by spinning the incubator with diamonds. A single spin costs 40 diamonds, while a collection of five spins is priced at 180 diamonds.

Below are the steps on how players can access the incubator in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Users can first open the Free Fire application on their smartphones and then tap on the “Luck Royale” icon on the left side of the main lobby screen.

Users have to first enter "Luck Royale" to access the incubator (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, they are required to tap on the “MP40” tab and choose the required number of spins.

Players can then go ahead and exchange the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

After collecting the required amount of tokens, they can tap on the “Enter” icon and exchange them for the respective skins.

