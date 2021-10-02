How to get free diamonds and DJ Alok in Free Fire: Best reward apps listed

DJ Alok is one of the most illustrious characters in Garena Free Fire. The ability he possesses is called Drop the Beat, and it restores 5 HP for the duration of 10 seconds, while also increasing the user's movement speed by 15%.

As with most of the other characters, players will have to spend diamonds to get DJ Alok. Presently, he is priced at 599 diamonds in the in-game shop. However, not every user can pay that number of diamonds, so they seek out other methods to get the currency for free.

A guide to getting free diamonds for DJ Alok in Free Fire

Google Opinion Rewards

Free Fire players can attain free diamonds by using the Google Opinion Rewards application. After installing it, they will need to answer a few questions to set up their profiles.

Later, upon completing the surveys, this survey-based application by Google will offer individuals Play Credits. Once they have accumulated a respective number of credits, they can purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

Gamers can also wait for the Super Airdrops to get diamonds at a lower cost. Certain events have previously provided discounts on characters, and users can look out for them as well.

Clicking on this link will take readers to the Google Play Store page of Google Opinion Rewards.

BOOYAH

Aside from Google Opinion Rewards, the BOOYAH application also provides an opportunity to get free diamonds at no cost. Garena created the app themselves, and numerous events run on it, offering various rewards.

Hence, participating in all such events gives users an opportunity to get rewards, including diamonds. They must remember to bind their Free Fire account to the BOOYAH application.

Clicking on this link will take readers to the Google Play Store page of BOOYAH.

Aside from these two, GPT applications such as Poll Pay and Easy Rewards can also be used by players. They should, however, never resort to the usage of illicit tools/applications.

