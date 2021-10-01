3 best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok in October 2021

Free Fire offers players a broad range of characters, and having the right one can provide them with a much-needed advantage. As most users already know, each character boasts unique skills except for the two basic options.

DJ Alok is a popular pick among the community due to his ability, Drop the Beat. Players can use it to produce a 5m aura that refills 5 HP for 10 seconds and increases their movement speed by 15%.

DJ Alok in-game (Image via Free Fire)

On top of this, gamers can combine the abilities of numerous characters in Free Fire by purchasing skill slots, resulting in character combinations, including some great options for DJ Alok.

Most potent Free Fire character combos for DJ Alok in October 2021

3) DJ Alok + Antonio + Kla + Shirou

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Kla: Muay Thai

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Antonio's Gangster's Spirit offers 35 HP at the beginning of every round. Hence, users will be starting a BR and each Clash Squad round with 235 health.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla's ability is helpful in the Clash Squad mode since it increases fist damage by 400%, which may be employed effectively in a close-range battle.

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

When using Damage Delivered, a foe in the range of 80 meters is tagged for 6 seconds if they hit the player. The initial shot on the targeted opponent has 100% increased armor penetration, and this ability has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

2) DJ Alok + Moco + Hayato + Dasha

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Hayato: Bushido

Dasha: Partying On

The ability of Moco marks enemies for five seconds after gamers hit them. Their location is also shared with allies. Users will also benefit from the power of Moco "Enigma" if they have the awakened version unlocked.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

In the Bushido ability, armor penetration surges by 10% with every 10% reduction in the max HP of players. Also, like Moco, Hayato has an awakened variant, which can aid even more.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

If users have Dasha equipped, fall damage reduces by 50% and increases recovery time from falls by 80%. In addition, the ability decreases the maximum recoil by 10% and the recoil rate by 10%.

1) DJ Alok + Jota + D-bee + Luqueta

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota: Sustained Raids

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Luqueta: Hat Trick

With Jota's Sustained Raids, health gets restored upon hitting a foe. On top of this, knocking them out also restores 20% of the HP.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

When D-bee's Bullet Beats is equipped, movement speed and accuracy increase by 15% and 35%, respectively, when users move while firing.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

With each kill, Hat Trick increases the maximum HP by 25 to a maximum of 50 HP. Therefore, after getting two frags, players will have 250 maximum health.

Disclaimer: To provide players with more possibilities, no character has been used more than once. Combinations can be mixed and matched to suit the player's style. Additionally, the abilities listed above represent the character's highest possible level.

Edited by Ravi Iyer