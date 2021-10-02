How to get free gun skins in Free Fire Max (October 2021)

It is no surprise that gun skins are one of the most sought-after items in Free Fire MAX. As well as improving the esthetics of a gun, they also enhance its specific stats. Due to this, they have become vital assets to the title.

However, players are generally required to spend diamonds in either the Luck Royale or Weapon Loot Crates to acquire gun skins. Since most individuals cannot afford to buy this in-game currency, they resort to alternative methods such as events.

Users have multiple ways to obtain free gun skins in Free Fire MAX

Craftland maps milestone

Certain milestone rewards have been set up by the developers (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Recently, numerous events have been added to Free Fire MAX to celebrate the release of the battle royale title. The developers have also set up certain Craftland Maps Milestone rewards, and users can access the items from the “MAX the Fire” event interface.

One of the items that gamers can obtain is the exclusive M4A1 – Skull Punker. Here are all the milestone rewards:

250 thousand maps: Diamond Royale Voucher

500 thousand maps: Skull Punker Pin

750 thousand maps: Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

999 thousand maps: M4A1 – Skull Punker

Players need to boot up Free Fire MAX and click on the “MAX” icon on the lobby screen to access the unique interface.

Clicking on this icon will take the players to the event interface (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Subsequently, they will be able to find the rewards on the right side of the screen. Once the milestones have been crossed, users can click on the respective items to redeem them.

Rank-up reward

The Golden M4A1 can be obtained by climbing through ranks in the CS mode (Image via Free Fire MAX)

From the Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes, gamers can attain certain rank-up rewards by climbing through the tiers. One of them is gun skin. Hence, they can go ahead and push their ranks to get free skins in Free Fire MAX.

