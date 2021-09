Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 9 release date, time and rewards

Clash Squad is one of the primary game modes of Garena Free Fire, and it has its own dedicated rank system. With the release of the OB30 update, Clash Squad Ranked Season 8 has also drawn to an end, and Clash Squad Ranked Season 9 has commenced in the title.

As always, the season-end rewards have been distributed to the players’ Free Fire accounts, and their ranks have also been reset. Hence, they have to start grinding up the tiers again. Here are more details about it.

Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 9 schedule and prizes

Free Fire Clash Squad Season 9 has started (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, Clash Squad Ranked Season 9 started today in Free Fire at 2.30 am IST (GMT +5:30). This time around, the developers have set “The Golden M4A1” as the reward for reaching the Gold III tier.

Rewards for the ranked season (Image via Free Fire)

Here are all the rewards that players can get from Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 9:

Bronze I

Season: 1,000 Gold Coins

Bronze II

Rank-up: 1x Summon Airdrop, 1x Scanner and 5x Rank Tokens

Season: 1,000 Gold Coins

Bronze III

Rank-up: 1x Bonfire, 1x Resupply Map and 5x Rank Tokens

Season: 1,000 Gold Coins

Silver I

Rank-up: CS Ranked Season 9 Silver (banner), 20x Universal Fragments and 10x Rank Tokens

Season: 1,500 Gold Coins

Silver II

Rank-up: 1x Summon Airdrop, 2x Resupply Maps and 15x Rank Tokens

Season: 1,500 Gold Coins

Silver III

Rank-up: 1x Bonfire, 2x Scanners and 20x Rank Tokens

Season: 1,500 Gold Coins

Gold I

Rank-up: CS Ranked Season 9 Gold (banner), 1x Gold Royale Voucher and 25x Rank Tokens

Season: 2,000 Gold Coins

Gold II

Rank-up: 2x Bonfire, 2x Summon Airdrop and 35x Rank Tokens

Season: 2,000 Gold Coins

Gold III

Rank-up: The Golden M4A1, 50x Universal Fragments and 45x Rank Tokens

Season: 2,000 Gold Coins

Gold IV

Rank-up: 2x Summon Airdrops, 2x Resupply Maps and 55x Rank Tokens

Season: 2,000 Gold Coins

Platinum I

Rank-up: CS Ranked Season 9 Platinum (banner), 150x Universal Fragments and 75x Rank Tokens

Season: 2,500 Gold Coins

Platinum II

Rank-up: 1x Bonfire, 2x Gold Royale Voucher and 100x Rank Tokens

Season: 2,500 Gold Coins

Platinum III

Rank-up: 3x Scanners, 2x Summon Airdrops and 125x Rank Tokens

Season: 2,500 Gold Coins

Platinum IV

Rank-up: 3x Gold Royale Vouchers, 3x Resupply Maps and 150x Rank Tokens

Season: 2,500 Gold Coins

Diamond I

Rank-up: CS Ranked Season 9 Diamond (banner), 200x Universal Fragments and 175x Rank Tokens

Season: 3,000 Gold Coins

Diamond II

Rank-up: 3x Bonfires, 3x Bounty Token and 210x Rank Tokens

Season: 3,000 Gold Coins

Diamond III

Rank-up: 3x Resupply Maps, 50% Gold Card (6D) and 265x Rank Tokens

Season: 3,000 Gold Coins

Diamond IV

Rank-up: 3x Summon Airdrops, 3x Gold Royale Voucher and 310x Rank Tokens

Season: 3,000 Gold Coins

Heroic

Rank-up: CS Ranked S9 Heroic Jacket, CS Ranked Season 9 Heroic (banner) and CS Ranked Season 9 Heroic (avatar)

Season: 5,000 Gold Coins + 375x Rank Tokens + 300x Universal Fragments

Grandmaster I

Season: Clash Squad Grandmaster I Banner (60 Days) + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Grandmaster II

Season: Clash Squad Grandmaster II Banner (60 Days) + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Grandmaster III

Season: Clash Squad Grandmaster III Banner (60 Days) + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days

