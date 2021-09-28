Free Fire OB30 update: APK+OBB download link for Android devices

The Free Fire OB30 update is now available for download directly from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Android users can also install the most recent patch using the game’s APK and OBB files.

Dozens of new features, such as the Airdrop Vending Machine, have been added to the battle royale title. However, users should be aware that they will be unable to play Free Fire until the maintenance break is over. It is scheduled to conclude at 5:40 p.m. IST.

A step-by-step guide on downloading Free Fire OB30 update using APK+OBB files

Free Fire OB30 update APK file – Click here

Free Fire OB30 update OBB file – Click here

Players are required to download both APK and OBB files to install the latest iteration of Garena Free Fire. The file sizes are 53 MB and 684 MB, respectively. Hence, users need to ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their smartphones.

Here are the steps that can be followed to use these two files to get the Free Fire OB30 update:

Step 1: Players must first download the files mentioned above onto their devices through the provided links.

Step 2: They should toggle the 'Install from Unknown Source' option and then install the APK file of Free Fire.

Step 3: After the installation ends, they shouldn’t open the game and instead copy the OBB file to this directory: Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth.

If there isn’t a folder with the above-mentioned name - "com.dts.freefireth" then players would have to create one.

With this, the installation process is complete. As mentioned above, there’s a maintenance break currently going on, and players wouldn’t be able to play Free Fire until it concludes.

Also, if the user encounters an error message during installation stating, “There was a problem parsing the package,” they can redownload the APK file again and follow the steps above.

Also Read

Here are a few key features of the update:

Ability changes to Chrono, Elite Andrew, Wukong, and more

New 6 vs 6 custom room matches in the Clash Squad mode

Airdrop Vending Machine to be available in classic and ranked games

Incorporation of new Replay system (beta)

Brand-new Guild UI

Edited by Shaheen Banu