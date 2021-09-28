Why is Free Fire not working today? New OB30 update server downtime and maintenance explained

The Free Fire OB30 update is almost here, and users are thrilled about it. There will be a bunch of new, unique features incorporated into the battle royale title. Multiple character abilities will also be altered to give a more balanced experience to gamers on the battlefield.

However, players are currently unable to access the battle royale title. Upon opening it, they are facing an error message stating that the "Server will be ready soon."

This is because the developer has taken down the game servers for maintenance to incorporate the OB30 update.

Details on why Free Fire is not working today

The servers of Free Fire will open at 5:40 pm IST (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, the servers of Free Fire are currently down, and players will not be able to play the game during the maintenance period. Here are the exact timings for the maintenance break of the new OB30 patch:

Free Fire OB30 update maintenance start: 28 September 8:30 am IST (GMT +5.30)

Free Fire OB30 update maintenance end: 28 September 5:40 pm IST (GMT +5.30)

After the break ends, users can open and play the latest version of the battle royale title. Moreover, a new Clash Squad season and Gold Royale will be starting tomorrow, 29 September.

A new Clash Squad season will start soon in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers will most likely receive rewards for downloading the Free Fire OB30 update, similar to what the developers have provided in the past.

Here are the steps they will have to follow to download the latest iteration:

Step 1: Android users must first launch the Google Play Store app and search for Garena Free Fire. They can also use this link to visit the game's page on the Play Store.

Step 2: Players will see an "Update" button, and clicking on it will begin the download for the latest Free Fire patch.

Once the maintenance ends, gamers will be able to access the quick-paced battle royale game on their devices.

