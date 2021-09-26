Garena Free Fire OB30 update release date, leaked features, and major changes to characters detailed

The previous OB29 update of Free Fire, which was published in August, was a huge success. It brought several new features to the game, including the characters of Dimitri and Thiva, a new lone wolf game mode, and more.

Players are now immensely excited for the upcoming Free Fire OB30 update that is all set to be released in the coming few days. As with all previous patches, there will be numerous changes to the game, including buffs and nerfs to the characters.

Details about the new Free Fire OB30 update

OB30 update will be released on 28 September (Image via Free Fire)

The speculations regarding the release date were accurate, and Garena recently announced that the Free Fire OB30 update will be released on 28 September.

On the day of the patch's release, the game servers will be taken down for maintenance and players wouldn’t be able to access it during that period.

Recently, a prominent data miner named Knight Clown leaked the patch notes of the Free Fire OB30 update. With that, users can find out about the various features, changes, and more that may be coming to the game. Here are further details about them:

Features of OB30 update

Stated below are a few of the major inclusions that could take place in the Free Fire OB30 update:

New 6 vs 6 Clash Squad custom room matches

Airdrop Vending Machine - Available in classic and ranked

Optimization to Revival Points and Play Zone

Weapon balancing

Replay system (beta)

New Guild UI

Bug fixes

Character changes

A few changes are also going to be made to the characters (Image via Free Fire)

Players will also be able to find a few changes made to the characters in the OB30 update. They include:

Chrono

Chrono’s skill has received yet another massive nerf. After the patch, the movement speed and the skill duration will be reduced to 5/6/7/8/9/10% and 3/3/4/4/5/5 seconds, respectively.

Moreover, the cooldown will be increased to 250/242/235/229/224/220 seconds.

Wukong

Wukong’s Camouflage will receive an alteration as well, and the movement speed of the players will be lowered by 20% upon activation.

Andrew the Fierce

There’s a minor change to the ability of Andrew’s awakened version. The damage reduction will be the following after the release of the Free Fire OB30 update - 5/7/8/9/10/11%

Shirou

Damage Delivered skill of Shirou will be buffed, and the cooldown time will be reduced to 25/24/22/19/15/10 seconds.

Apart from these, players will be able to purchase the “Jai Microchip” from the in-game store, which would provide them with Jai’s Raging Reload ability.

Readers can check out the complete leaked patch notes by clicking here.

