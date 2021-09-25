Free Fire OB30 update features: New Airdrop Vending Machine, attachments, weapon balance, and more

The Free Fire OB30 update is just around the corner, and players are ecstatic about all the new features to be added. The game's developers have a lot in store for players that will elevate their gaming experience.

They have started dropping sneak peeks into the features that will be making their way into the game. The list includes multiple attachments, a feature to store replays, weapon balances, and more.

Confirmed features in Free Fire OB30 update

Airdrop Vending Machine

This Vending Machine will provide exclusive drops (Image via Free Fire)

The Airdrop Vending Machines will be different from the normal ones in terms of the items they offer. Players will be able to purchase exclusive supplies through FF Coins. It will provide a level 4 helmet as well as a vest.

New attachments

The Vest HP Booster is one of the attachments (Image via Free Fire)

The two additional attachments that will make their way into the game include Vest HP booster and Vest Thickener. These will improve the durability of your vest, increasing your survival chances on the battleground.

Drop all and Drop part option

The option to drop all or parts will be available (Image via Free Fire)

Although this is a small change to the backpack area, users can split their inventory into stacks and drop it over to their teammates.

Battle Royale ranked mode score calculation

The developers will make rank points adjustments in this update as well (Image via Free Fire)

The game's developers have adjusted the rank points output in the last two patches. They will be introducing the change this time around as well. After the start of the new season, points will be added in the score calculation for players who revive their teammates, while getting revived will reduce the points.

Treatment Gun

Treatment gun is set to have the feature of auto-aiming (Image via Free Fire)

The new patch will bring in an auto-aiming function at team members for the Treatment Gun.

Weapon balance

The AWM, grenade, and Vector will be adjusted in this patch (Image via Free Fire)

In the upcoming patch, AWM is buffed; on the other hand, the developers have nerfed grenade and Vector to provide more balanced gameplay.

Replay feature

Users can store their replays after the match ends (Image via Free Fire)

A new feature to record gameplay will be added with the Free Fire OB30 update. Players will have the option to save their gameplay once their game concludes. Users will find the replay option on their profile page.

Training Island

With the new patch, the combat zone on the Training Island will be cleared. This will enable players to practice shooting better.

