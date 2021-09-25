Free Fire OB30 update features: New Airdrop Vending Machine, attachments, weapon balance, and more

The Free Fire OB30 update is just around the corner, and players are ecstatic about all the new features to be added. The game's developers have a lot in store for players that will elevate their gaming experience.
They have started dropping sneak peeks into the features that will be making their way into the game. The list includes multiple attachments, a feature to store replays, weapon balances, and more.
Confirmed features in Free Fire OB30 update
Airdrop Vending Machine
The Airdrop Vending Machines will be different from the normal ones in terms of the items they offer. Players will be able to purchase exclusive supplies through FF Coins. It will provide a level 4 helmet as well as a vest.
New attachments
The two additional attachments that will make their way into the game include Vest HP booster and Vest Thickener. These will improve the durability of your vest, increasing your survival chances on the battleground.
Drop all and Drop part option
Although this is a small change to the backpack area, users can split their inventory into stacks and drop it over to their teammates.
Battle Royale ranked mode score calculation
The game's developers have adjusted the rank points output in the last two patches. They will be introducing the change this time around as well. After the start of the new season, points will be added in the score calculation for players who revive their teammates, while getting revived will reduce the points.
Treatment Gun
The new patch will bring in an auto-aiming function at team members for the Treatment Gun.
Weapon balance
In the upcoming patch, AWM is buffed; on the other hand, the developers have nerfed grenade and Vector to provide more balanced gameplay.
Replay feature
A new feature to record gameplay will be added with the Free Fire OB30 update. Players will have the option to save their gameplay once their game concludes. Users will find the replay option on their profile page.
Training Island
With the new patch, the combat zone on the Training Island will be cleared. This will enable players to practice shooting better.