Free Fire OB30 update confirmed features, Advance Server additions, and more

The game's user base is gearing up for the upcoming patch after thorough testing of the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server was completed. New characters, a new pet, multiple fire guns, and features like recording gameplay are all likely to be included. Developers have started providing glimpses into the upcoming features via a post on their social media handles to build up the hype.

This time around, Free Fire also unveiled their collaboration with the upcoming Venom movie, raising the excitement bar as players expect the themed content to be added to the new patch.

Free Fire OB30 confirmed features

Training Ground revamped

One of the essential changes in the upcoming update will be on the Training Ground. The combat zone is cleaned, enabling users to tune up their skills effectively.

Airdrop Vending Machine

Airdrop Vending Machine will be added to the battle royale mode. Users can purchase high-tier combat supplies by spending FF Tokens.

Replay function

The replay function will undoubtedly be one of the centers of attraction in the upcoming update. Even though the exact specifications have not been revealed, it will prove to be a game-changer.

Advance Server additions

Note: Not every feature in the Free Advance Server is added with the update.

New characters

The first mystery character (Image via Free Fire)

In addition to the confirmed features, the users expect the developers to have two mystery characters from OB30 Advance Server in the game. A few previous updates have featured at least one new character. The first character has an ability called Memory Mist, while the second one boasts Buzzer Beater.

New weapons

Treatment Sniper can heal the teammates (Image via Free Fire)

There are two weapons – A treatment shotgun and a treatment sniper. These are similar to treatment guns and can heal teammates while inflicting damage on their opponents. The players also expect the two to make their way into the game.

New pet

A pet might be added with the update (Image via Free Fire)

The Advance Server also includes a new pet called Agent Hope that might be incorporated into the game. Bouncing Bonus replenishes EP every time the safe zone shrinks.

