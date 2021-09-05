Free Fire OB30 Advance Server: Activation Code, registration method, and more

The Advance Server is a test server that Garena runs before every Free Fire upgrade. It is an excellent opportunity for gamers since they will be able to try and test out the different features.

Additionally, they have a chance to earn diamonds for reporting bugs and glitches in the server.

It has already been a few days since the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server registrations were opened. Players are highly enthusiastic and anxiously await its start.

Details about the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server

Activation code

The Activation Code message (Image via Free Fire)

Garena provides an Activation Code to a small pool of individuals after registration. Because the server can only accommodate a limited number of players, not everyone who registers will receive the code.

It should be noted that entering this code is a must if users desire to join the Advance Server.

Registration method

Step 1: On any web browser, players should visit the official website of the Free Fire Advance Server. They can get to the website by clicking here.

Players should click on the "Login Facebook" option to complete registrations (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they should click on the "Login Facebook" button and subsequently log in using their accounts.

Soon, a form will be displayed, prompting them to enter various data to fill out their profile.

Users are needed to press "Join Now" upon entering all the details (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After players have provided all necessary information, they should tap the "Join Now" option.

The registration is now complete, and the application will be forwarded to Garena for approval.

Server timeline and more

Here are the exact dates of the Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire OB30 Advance Server's timeline:

Start date: 9 September 2021

End date: 16 September 2021

The download for the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server begins on 9 September. Gamers will be able to avail themselves of it from the server's website.

