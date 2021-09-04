How to get Free Fire OB30 Advance Server activation code

There's a lot of excitement about the Free Fire OB30 update, especially since the developers recently announced that registrations for the Advance Server are now open. The test server for the forthcoming update will begin on 9 September and continue until 16 September.

This will allow players to check out the new features before incorporating them into the battle royale title.

It should be noted that to have access to the Advance Server, users must first obtain an Activation Code. The developers, i.e., Garena, issue this one-time-use code to just a limited number of gamers after registering.

How to pre-register for Free Fire OB30 Advance Server to get Activation Code

Before beginning, readers need to note that the server can hold only a limited number of players. Hence, not everyone who has registered for it will be receiving the Activation Code.

Step 1: The Free Fire Advance Server has an official website where you can register for it. This URL can be used to access it.

Press the "Login Facebook" button to proceed with registrations (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After you have arrived at the site, click the "Login Facebook" option and sign in to your account to complete the registration process.

Step 3: A form will appear, asking you to set up a profile by entering information such as your name, email address, and number.

After filling in all the details in the text fields, you should press "Join Now" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: To complete the registration procedure, you must select the "Join Now" button. Garena will review the applications, and as previously stated, the Activation Codes will only be issued to a certain number of users.

The download for the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server will be starting on 9 September. It will be available on the server's official website, and users can access it via the link provided above.

You can earn diamonds for reporting bugs (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, by reporting bugs and glitches in the Advance Server to the developers, users might stand a chance of getting free diamonds in return.

Edited by Ravi Iyer