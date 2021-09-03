How to register for Free Fire Advance Server OB30 version: Step-by-step guide

Before every major update of Free Fire, an Advance Server is released to test the various features. Recently, the developers opened registrations for the next one, the OB30 Advance Server.

As with all previous servers, gamers will have to enter an Activation Code to access this Advance Server. However, it is only provided to a select number of users upon the conclusion of the registration phase.

To register, players should visit the official website of the Free Fire Advance Server.

Step-by-step guide on registering for Free Fire OB30 Advance Server

Step 1: There is an official website for the Free Fire Advance Server, and you can visit it using this link.

Users need to tap on this icon for registrations (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once you have reached the page, click on the "Login Facebook" option. Subsequently, you will need to log in to your Facebook accounts for registration purposes.

Gamers are required to fill in these profile details (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A form will show up on your screen. You should create a profile by filling out details like your name, email, and phone number.

Step 4: Upon doing so, you will finally need to click on the "Join Now" button to complete the registration process.

The developers will review the applications, and as mentioned above, selected players will be given the Activation Code.

Download and other details

The download process for the OB30 Advance Server starts very soon (Image via Free Fire)

The download for the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server will commence on 9 September. Users will be able to avail it from its official website itself.

The server will start on the same day as the download and will last for a week, till 16 September. During this time, gamers will have the opportunity to try out all the features.

Diamonds can be obtained by reporting bugs and glitches (Image via Free Fire)

Players also have the opportunity to earn diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches to the developers.

