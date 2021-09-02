Free Fire Amazon Prime rewards: How to get 5 Diamond Royale vouchers for free

Users can earn free rewards in Free Fire in many ways. Events have ascended to become one of the most popular and convenient methods of doing so. A large number of them are added to the game on a regular basis, and a plethora of items are made accessible alongside.

In one of the most recent events, players can earn various goodies simply by logging in with an Amazon account that has a Prime subscription. Presently, 5x Diamond Royale Vouchers are available in the event for redemption.

Here is a guide to claiming the free rewards that come with the Amazon Prime offer in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The offer requires an Amazon account with a Prime membership. Regular accounts will not work.

Redeeming 5x Diamond Royale vouchers for free in Free Fire with Amazon Prime offer

As mentioned previously, players must sign in using an Amazon account with a Prime membership to be eligible for the prize. Below are the steps they can follow to get the benefits of this offer and claim the rewards:

Step 1: Players must first launch Free Fire on their device and then press the "Calendar" icon as indicated here:

Users need to tap on the "Calendar" icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, users must select the "Amazon Prime" section from the News tab. In order to proceed, they should press the "Go To" button.

Users should tap on the "Go To" option to access the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once users click on that option, they will get redirected to the event page. They should then select the option that says "Login with Amazon".

Users need to tap on the "Login with Amazon" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After that, players are required to enter their credentials and log in to their Amazon accounts.

They are required to log in using an Amazon account (Image via Amazon)

Upon completion of this process, users will be eligible to claim 5x Diamond Royale vouchers. In the future, several other rewards will be available for redemption, including characters, bundles and more.

The redemption period for the 5x Diamond Royale vouchers is from September 2 to September 15.

Edited by Sabine Algur