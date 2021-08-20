How to get free rewards in Free Fire through Amazon Prime

Free Fire and Amazon Prime have partnered up for a brand new event that is giving players access to characters, skins, magic cubes, vouchers and more.

Free Fire gamers can connect the game to their Amazon Prime account and claim these in-game items for free.

Note: This offer is only valid for Indian users.

How to link Amazon Prime account with Free Fire?

Players can log in with their Amazon Prime account to cliam rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Players can follow the steps given below to link their Amazon Prime account with Free Fire:

Mobile gamers will have to open the game and tap the Calendar icon. They will then have to go to the Events section. Once players select Amazon Prime, players will have to click on Go To. Users will then have to click on Login with Amazon. After entering the Amazon email id and password, players will have to click on Allow to allow Free Fire to access the Profile and Prime status. Players will then have to click Confirm twice. They will then have to click on the reward they want to claim.

Prize pool

Prize pool for the Amazon Prime event (Image via Free Fire)

There are twelve rewards that players can claim via this new event.

Prizes can be claimed in a span of six months, ranging from August 2021 to February 2022.

Players can claim two rewards without spending gold coins or diamonds (in-game currency) each month. Here are a few of the prizes being offered by Amazon Prime on Free Fire:

Hayato (19 August 2021 to 1 September 2021)

Diamond Royale Vouchers X5 (2 September 2021 to 15 September 2021)

Weapon Royale Vouchers X5 (28 October 2021 to 10 November 2021)

Kapelle (14 October 2021 to 27 October 2021)

Ottero (9 December 2021 to 22 December 2021)

Magic Cube Fragments X5 (23 December 2021 to 5 January 2022)

Surfboard skin (6 January 2022 to 19 January 2022)

Ottero pet skin (20 January 2022 to 2 February 2022)

