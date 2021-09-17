5 best character and pet combinations in Free Fire (2021)

Characters and pets are among two of the most intriguing aspects of Garena Free Fire. Most of these possess unique abilities and skills that directly influence the players' gameplay, providing an edge over the enemies.

Players can further pair these characters with specific pets to additional advantage on the battleground as some of their abilities synchronize very well.

Best character and pet combination in Free Fire

5) Skyler + Mr Waggor

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

Mr Waggor: Smooth Gloo

Riptide Rhythm is an active ability that unleashes a sonic wave that will destroy five gloo walls within the 100m range. Additionally, deploying the gloo walls will increase the HP recovery starting from 9 points.

Mr Waggor (Image via Free Fire)

Mr Waggor is the most carried pet in Free Fire last year. The skill generates a gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds when users have less than two of these.

The pet not only forms a great combination with Skyler but most of the character. However, while using it with Skyler, players will benefit from its ability and will not have to go around for gloo wall grenades. They will automatically receive them in some time.

4) Chrono + Rockie

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono: Time Turner

Rockie: Stay Chilled

Chrono has remained one of the prominent character choices for casual and competitive players despite the nerf in the Free Fire OB27 update.

The ability creates a force field that will block 600 damage from the outside, while players from within can fire at the opponents. Additionally, it also increases the movement speed by 15%. All these effects last for 8 seconds in total, and there is a cooldown of 170 seconds.

Rockie pet (Image via Free Fire)

Rockie is a pet that reduces the cooldown time of equipped ability by 15% in total. This makes it a viable option with not only Chrono but any other character with an active ability like Steffie, Alok, Xayne, and more. In the case of Chrono, the cooldown will considerably reduce to around 145 seconds.

3) A124 + Ottero

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

A124: Thrill of Battle

Ottero: Double Blubber

The Thrill of Battle converts 60 EP to HP within 4 seconds, and players will use this ability every 10 seconds. The character is a decent alternative to Alok.

Ottero (Image vi

With Ottero pet equipped, players will also recover some EP whenever they use a Treatment Gun or Med Kit. The amount of EP received is 65% of HP recovered at the highest level of the ability.

The skill synchronizes well with A124 as users can quickly convert this recovered EP to HP with Thrill of Battle.

2) Alok + Falco

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Falco: Skyline Spree

Alok creates a 5m aura within which the allies replenish five health points every second for about 10 seconds in total. Upon activation, the movement speed also increases by 15%.

Falco’s Skyline Spree boosts the gliding speed after players skydive by 45%. In the meantime, the diving speed after the parachute opens is also increased by 45%. Moreover, this buff is applicable for the entire time.

Falco (Image via Free Fire)

Falco is a pet only for the battle royale mode and servers quite well with almost every character. Players can effectively use the pet with Alok to land faster and then use Drop the Beat to collect the loot quickly. Players equip Rockie and Mr Waggor with Alok as well.

1) K + Ottero

K (Image via Free Fire)

K: Master of All

Ottero: Double Blubber

K is a peculiar character as its ability has two separate game modes – Jiu-jitsu mode, which buffs the EP to HP conversion rate by 500%. On the other hand, the Psychology mode recovers 2 EP every 2 seconds.

Ottero (Image via Free Fire)

As stated earlier, Ottero provides 65% of HP recovered as EP. Unlike A124, where players must continuously activate the ability, players can set K’s ability to Jiu-jitsu mode and enjoy a 500% buff in the conversion rate. It implies that users will convert 5 EP 5 HP every second.

Note: The choice of character and pet is entirely subjective, and the list provided below reflects the writer’s view.

