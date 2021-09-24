Free Fire OB30 update probable release date and time in India

Following the completion of the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server, the entire community has been waiting for an official word regarding the release of the much-anticipated update.

The new Free Fire upgrades usually generate great excitement and enthusiasm among gamers since they introduce new features. The same is true for the patch, as developers have teased several new additions on the official handles, including improvements to the training grounds and a new vending machine airdrop.

Free Fire OB30 update likely release schedule

The Clash Squad Season 8 ends on 29 September 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire OB30 update is expected to be released on 28 September, around 10:30-12:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30). This estimate is based on the pattern observed throughout the last few updates.

Previously, the game's developers released some patches a day before the end of the Clash Squad season. With Clash Squad Season 8 wrapping up on 29 September, the developers may release the update on that date. Additionally, the Free Fire Max will be available for players from 28 September 2021.

The existing Gold Royale ends in 5 days, i.e., on 29 September 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

Furthermore, the last patch was released a day before the end of Gold Royale. The existing one ends in five days, i.e., on 29 September 2021, further adding to the expectations.

Usually, Free Fire's servers remain inaccessible throughout the day of the patch due to maintenance. Similarly, players will not be able to access the game this time around as well. The maintenance schedule is announced a day prior and generally starts around 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) with an end time of around 6:00 PM (GMT +5:30).

The update will start rolling out a few hours after the commencement of the maintenance. Once made available, it can be downloaded through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, they will not be able to play it until the break concludes as they will encounter an error message.

Note: This is just an estimate as Garena is yet to announce the exact release date and time.

Edited by Srijan Sen