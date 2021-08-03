Free Fire OB29 update maintenance schedule revealed: When will the game be available to play tomorrow?

After the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server was closed last month, players were left waiting on the patch’s availability. Fortunately, there is some light at the end of the tunnel as Garena confirmed the next update’s release date.

The much-anticipated Free Fire OB29 is slated to release on August 4th, 2021, as everyone expected. With this, a wide range of features and upgrades to existing ones will be made to optimize the overall gameplay experience. Even more, the details of the fourth-anniversary celebrations are likely to be revealed after the patch.

As usual, due to the planned maintenance break, servers will be offline for a few hours. The schedule for it has been revealed.

Free Fire OB29 maintenance schedule

Garena posted about the maintenance break on their official social media handle:

“We’ll be having our maintenance on the 4th August starting from the 9.30 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. IST. Please be noted that during this time, you will not be able to enter the game as we work on getting the new updates in for you!”

According to the announcement, the timetable for the maintenance break is:

Start time: August 4th, 2021, at 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: August 4th, 2021, at 5:40 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

During this break, players will not be able to access the game and will face an error message stating, "Server will be ready soon."

Users can assume the patch will go live a few hours of when the maintenance begins. They will download the most recent version from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store as soon as it becomes available.

Once the maintenance is completed, they will be able to resume playing Free Fire as usual. The developers typically provide some incentive to users who update to the most recent version within a certain time period. The same is expected this time around as well. An official announcement on this is yet to be made.

Features

Here are some of the features revealed in one of the videos posted on the official YouTube channel:

Weapons and character balancing

AC80 - New Firearm

New Lone Wolf game mode

Clash Squad enhancements

