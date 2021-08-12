Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) unlocks new XM8 Evo gun skin in Free Fire 

Destiny Guardian is the latest gun skin that is grabbing everyone’s attention in Free Fire. Players can equip their XM8 with the sixth Evo gun skin to upgrade the gun.

Ever since the Faded Wheel event commenced on 7 August 2021, many Free Fire players have spun the wheel to obtain a Destiny Guardian. Amit “Amitbhai” Sharma, an immensely popular streamer, unlocked the XM8 Evo skin in one of his live streams.

Amitbhai unlocks Destiny Guardian gun skin

Amitbhai decided to give the Faded Wheel a spin in hopes of getting the Destiny Guardian. Before he began, he removed two items from the spin that he already owned. Players can watch Amitbhai’s Faded Wheel spins in the video above (from 13:52 onwards).

The popular Free Fire player was quite disappointed that he got the Evo gun skin on the very last spin after spending a whopping 933 diamonds. Amitbhai urged players to comment if they received Destiny Guardian on the very first spin for free.

How to acquire XM8 Evo gun skin in Free Fire?

Players will have to eliminate two items before they start spinning the Faded Wheel (Image via Free Fire)

Players need to follow the steps given below if they too want to acquire the gun skin like Amitbhai:

Free Fire gamers will have to open the Luck Royale section after opening the battle royale title.

They will then have to click on the Faded Wheel.

Players need to remove two items from the ten items that are part of the prize pool.

Players will then have to spin the wheel to get the rewards.

How many diamonds are required to get Destiny Guardian?

Amitbhai with the Destiny Guardian gun skin (Image via YouTube/Desi Gamers)

Players will have to pay a specific amount of diamonds (in-game money) for spins, with the exception of the first spin which is free. The number of diamonds required gradually increases with the number of spins.

1st spin – Free

2nd spin – 9 diamonds

3rd spin – 19 diamonds

4th spin – 39 diamonds

5th spin – 69 diamonds

6th spin – 99 diamonds

7th spin – 199 diamonds

8th spin – 499 diamonds

The amount of diamonds required depends on the luck of players. However, following Amitbhai’s example, it is very likely that players will receive the Destiny Guardian on their very last spin.

Also read: How to get permanent gun skins in Free Fire 4th Anniversary update

Edited by Siddharth Satish