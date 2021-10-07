Top 5 most popular Free Fire gun skins like Hellfire M4A1 (October 2021)

Gun skins are undoubtedly one of the most sought-after items in Free Fire. They not only improve the overall appearance of a weapon but also boost specific stats. As a result, skins are not merely cosmetic upgrades, but have become a crucial asset to players.

There are a wide range of gun skins present in Free Fire, and the developers regularly add new ones. Among the most famous ones is the Hellfire M4A1, otherwise known as M4A1 Flaming Skull. Here is a list of five popular gun skins similar to it.

Disclaimer: This list is based on the writer’s views, and the opinion of readers may vary.

5 incredible Free Fire gun skins like Hellfire M4A1

5) Destiny Guardian XM8

Destiny Guardian XM8 (Image via Free Fire)

The Destiny Guardian XM8 skin is one of the best options available for this Assault Rifle. This is one of six Evo gun skins in the game and boosts the following attributes:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Reload speed: “-”

The various privileges will be unlocked by upgrading the weapon skin using Destiny Lightning tokens.

4) Earth M4A1

Earth M4A1 (Image via Free Fire)

Earth M4A1 is another popular skin that users can acquire for the M4A1 in Free Fire. Currently, it can be obtained through the Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate, which is purchasable for a price of 40 diamonds.

The Earth M4A1 gun skin in Garena Free Fire has the following effects:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Magazine: “-”

3) Duke Swallowtail AWM

Duke Swallowtail AWM (Image via Free Fire)

Duke Swallowtail is a fantastic gun skin present for the sniper rifle AWM and is pretty aesthetically appealing. It is an excellent choice if players prefer to prioritize this firearm on the battlefield.

Effects of Duke Swallowtail AWM are down below:

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-”

Magazine: “+”

2) Megalodon Alpha SCAR

Megalodon Alpha SCAR (Image via Free Fire)

Megalodon Alpha is another Evo gun skin on this list, and it was made available to players back in January of this year. Players can use Shark Tooth tokens to level up this firearm and unlock up to eight privileges, including a new look, upgraded attributes, and more.

Readers can check the effects of Megalodon Alpha SCAR below:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-”

1) Blue Flame Draco AK

Blue Flame Draco AK (Image via Free Fire)

Blue Flame Draco claims the top spot on this list and is among the AK's most sought-after gun skins. It was among the first few Evo guns included in Free Fire and was available through the Faded Wheel.

Utilizing the Dragon Scale, gamers will be able to level up the Blue Flame Draco. At the maximum level, the gun skin has the following effects, making it an excellent choice for players:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Movement Speed: “-”

Note: A single “+” stands for increased, whereas “-” stands for decreased.

