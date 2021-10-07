How to get Free Fire diamonds for Phantom Top Up event and claim free backpack skin

Top-up events have become an essential aspect of Free Fire as they reward players for buying a predetermined number of diamonds. These events are introduced one after another.

Also, these types of events are pretty beneficial for those who frequently purchase the currency. Today, i.e., 7 October, a new top-up event called 'Phantom Top Up' was added to Garena Free Fire.

Players can attain Sauce Swagger Backpack and Gloo Wall – Phantom Predator by purchasing 100 and 500 diamonds, respectively. Below is a detailed guide on how diamonds can be purchased for this top-up event.

A guide to purchasing diamonds for the new top-up event in Free Fire

To obtain Free Fire diamonds, players can visit the top-up center in-game. Otherwise, they can also buy the currency through websites like Games Kharido and Codashop to get more benefits.

However, due to maintenance, both of them are currently not available.

The following is a step-by-step tutorial on obtaining Free Fire diamonds from the in-game top-up center:

Step 1: After players have launched Free Fire on their devices, they will need to tap on the Diamond icon as shown below:

Tap this icon to head over to the in-game top-up center (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: On the screen, all the top-up options will be displayed. Subsequently, gamers will have to select the required one.

Choose any one of the top-up options and complete the purchase (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Following that, players must proceed with the payment process.

As soon as the purchase is completed, users will receive the corresponding number of diamonds in their Free Fire account. Once that is done, they can claim the rewards from the newly commenced top-up event, including the backpack skin.

Details regarding the Phantom Top Up in Free Fire

Details regarding the top-up event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The top-up event has just begun in Free Fire and will be available for a week until 14 October. As mentioned above, to avail of the two rewards that have been offered, users must purchase the following number of diamonds:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Sauce Swagger Backpack

Top-up 500 diamonds: Gloo Wall – Phantom Predator

The rewards are technically free, but gamers will have to spend money on acquiring the diamonds, which they can utilize for other purposes.

Edited by Shaheen Banu