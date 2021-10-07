How to get free diamonds to purchase character bundles in Free Fire

Each character in Free Fire has its own specific character bundle, i.e. a unique costume. The majority of players have a strong urge to acquire those bundles. However, the issue is that they would have to spend a large number of diamonds to purchase them.

Unfortunately, not every user can buy the in-game currency to acquire the respective character bundles. In turn, they seek approaches that can reward them with free diamonds. Below is a detailed guide on how players can accomplish this.

Details on obtaining free diamonds in Free Fire to purchase character bundles

Google Opinion Rewards can offer players free diamonds (Image via Google Play Store)

One of the best ways to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire is through Google Opinion Rewards.

After users initially install the app onto their devices, they must create a profile by entering general information like their age, gender, etc. Later, they will be given surveys that can be completed to obtain Play Credits.

The collected Play Credits can then be utilized by gamers to buy diamonds in Free Fire. Additionally, they can wait for super airdrops for better value since these provide more diamonds when compared to regular top ups.

It is essential to remember that the frequency at which individuals receive these surveys and credits will differ from person to person.

In addition to this, users can also take part in events on the BOOYAH app to obtain free diamonds for Free Fire.

How to purchase character bundles in Free Fire

After acquiring diamonds, these steps can be followed by players to get character bundles from the in-game shop in Free Fire:

Step 1: Upon opening Free Fire, the in-game store can be accessed by clicking on the 'Store' icon on the left side of the lobby screen.

Gamers should tap on this icon to head over to the in-game store in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: To continue, players must tap on the character tab and then press the 'Character bundles' icon as shown here:

Tap on this icon to find the character bundles (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Gamers will now see a list of character bundles that can be purchased. They can obtain the bundle they need and proceed to equip it in Free Fire.

