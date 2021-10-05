5 best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Diamonds are the in-game currency in Free Fire MAX, and players require them to make most of their in-game transactions, including purchasing the Elite Pass, cosmetic items, and more. Changing a user's name is also possible using diamonds.

Due to this, diamonds are of great importance in the battle royale title. They, however, come at a cost, i.e., gamers have to pay for them with real money. Spending cash on a game is a problem that arises for many, leading them to look for free diamonds.

Note: This list is based on the writer's preference. Users are recommended to check the terms of service of every method before they use them.

Apps and websites can help get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Free things aren't easy to come by, and users have to complete a variety of tasks. Below are a few methods they can use to gain free diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

5) Custom rooms

Gamers can take part in Custom rooms (Image via Free Fire)

There are many Instagram pages and YouTubers hosting custom rooms. By taking part in them and emerging victorious, gamers can earn free rewards, including diamonds.

As a result, it is worthwhile to try participating in them if fans want this currency in Free Fire MAX.

4) GPT apps

It is possible for players to find a variety of GPT (Get-paid-to) apps on the internet. Usually, individuals are required to complete surveys or other tasks to be paid.

After accumulating enough credits, these earnings can be cashed out in the form of gift cards and more. Mistplay, Poll Pay, and Easy Rewards are a few options that users can try.

3) Events on BOOYAH

Gamers are recommended to take part in events on BOOYAH (Image via Google Play Store)

Garena designed the BOOYAH app, and it hosts a variety of activities with varying rewards. As a result, engaging in all such events allows gamers to earn incentives such as diamonds.

They must keep in mind to link their Free Fire MAX accounts to the BOOYAH app.

2) GPT websites

Swagbucks is one of the most trusted GPT websites (Image via Swagbucks)

GPT websites are the next method on this list for users to obtain free diamonds. To begin with, they must complete offers such as quizzes and other activities and later withdraw these earnings.

Swagbucks and YSense are two examples of websites that can be used. It is critical to remember that payout options differ depending on the player's country.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google's survey-based application requires players to complete small and simple surveys in exchange for Google Play Credits. Once they have acquired a given number of credits, they can utilize them to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

Users can otherwise wait for super airdrops to get the most out of the credits. Currently, the app has over 50 million downloads, showing its mass popularity.

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

