Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41: Price, theme and free rewards

Every month, Free Fire's developers release a new Elite Pass for the game, which includes a collection of exclusive rewards such as costume bundles and more. With the end of September, the Season 40 pass has drawn to an end.

Season 41 of the Free Fire Elite Pass has also begun in the battle royale title. Players can obtain various rewards such as the Sultan of Lapis Bundle and Sultanah of Cerulea Bundle by collecting the appropriate number of badges.

Price, rewards, and other details of Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41

Theme and price

Here are the prices of Season 41 Elite Pass (Image via Free Fire)

The theme of the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 is Mesmerizing Nights, and as mentioned above, it has already started in Free Fire.

Like all other passes, Garena has made two different paid versions available in Free Fire, namely the Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. To acquire them, players will have to shell out 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

Free rewards

One of the free rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Without any purchases, the Elite Pass also provides certain items at no cost. Here are all the free rewards of the new Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41:

50 Gold (0 Badges)

Faraway Serenity Avatar (5 Badges)

3x Scan (10 Badges)

1x Pet Food (20 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (30 Badges)

Tale of Eclipse Jacket (40 Badges)

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (50 Badges)

1x Fragment Crate (60 Badges)

1x Discount Coupon (70 Badges)

1x Pet Food (80 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (85 Badges)

300 Gold (90 Badges)

Lunaris T-Shirt (100 Badges)

3x Summon Airdrop (120 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (130 Badges)

3x Resupply Map (140 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (145 Badges)

Unseen Wonders Banner (150 Badges)

500 Gold (160 Badges)

1x Fragment Case II (170 Badges)

3x Bonfires (180 Badges)

1x Gold Royale Voucher (190 Badges)

Lapis Jubilee Parachute (200 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (205 Badges)

3x Gold Royale Voucher (210 Badges)

3x Bounty Token (220 Badges)

500x Universal Fragment (225 Badges)

The ones mentioned above are the free rewards. If the user purchases the Elite Pass in Free Fire, they will be eligible to claim the exclusive ones.

