7 best Minecraft villagers to trade with in 2023

Minecraft is a popular video game that has taken the world by storm. It offers a variety of activities, including mining, crafting, and building. One of the key features of Mojang's sandbox is its trading system, which allows players to trade with villagers.

Before discussing the best type of villagers to trade with, it's essential to understand how they work in the game. They are non-playable characters that spawn in villages and offer various trades to players.

Each villager has a specific profession, which determines the items they offer for trade. Players can interact with them by right-clicking on them, which will bring up a trading interface. They can then trade various items, including emeralds, which is the currency in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Librarians, masons, blacksmiths, and 4 more Minecraft villagers you should trade with in 2023

When trading with villagers in Minecraft, there are several factors players should consider. First, players should ensure they have enough emeralds to trade.

Second, they should consider the value of the items the villager offers. Depending on the their goals and objectives, some may be more valuable than others. Lastly, they should consider the villager's location and accessibility. If the villager is far from the player's base or home, it may be challenging to trade with them regularly.

Now that the basics of trading with villagers have been covered, here is a look at the seven best Minecraft villagers to trade with in 2023.

1) Farmer

Farmers are one of the most important villagers in Minecraft. Due to their brown clothing and straw hats, they are simple to identify. They are responsible for growing crops in the village, and they sell a variety of food-related trades.

Some of the best trades to make with this villager includes buying wheat, bread, carrots, potatoes, and beetroot. Trading with farmers is essential for players who want a steady supply of food, especially those just starting out in the game.

2) Librarian

The librarians, with their signature white coat, are studious villagers who offer enchanted books, bookshelves, and paper. Enchanted books, which can improve weapons and tools, are among the best trades with them.

Additionally, players can buy bookshelves and paper to create maps and books. Trading with a librarian is essential for those who are seeking to enhance their gameplay with enchantments.

3) Cleric

The cleric is a villager known for their purple robes and expertise in potions and enchantments. Trading with them for healing, regeneration, and fire resistance potions is highly recommended. This comes along with purchasing glowstone and redstone, which are essential for potion-making and crafting.

In combat and exploration, potions can provide advantages such as healing or fire resistance. Additionally, the cleric offers valuable items such as glowstone and redstone that are required for advanced crafting recipes.

4) Cartographer

The cartographer, dressed in a white robe, specializes in exploration and mapping trades. They are responsible for noting down the surrounding area and providing players with various maps and compasses.

The best trades with the cartographer are maps of nearby structures such as villages, ocean monuments, and woodland mansions. Players can also purchase a compass to help them navigate the world and find specific biomes.

Those who want to explore their surroundings and uncover hidden treasures should trade with cartographers. Maps of nearby structures can help them locate valuable resources, and the compass is a useful tool for finding their way around the world.

5) Toolsmith

The Toolsmith is a villager who carries out tool-related trades and can be identified by their black apron. They repair and craft tools for the village, providing players with enchanted tools. Special gear like swords, pickaxes, and axes are the best trades to make with the toolsmith.

Enchanted tools provide valuable benefits to players during combat or mining, such as increased durability or added effects. These can provide advantages like increased efficiency and added effects to help gamers during combat or mining.

6) Weaponsmith

The weaponsmiths, identifiable by their black apron just like the toolsmiths, specialize in trades involving weapons in Minecraft. They repair and create gear for the village and provide players with various enchanted weapons.

The best trades to make with weaponsmiths involves buying enchanted weapons such as swords, bows, and crossbows. These provide valuable benefits during combat or exploration, such as increased damage or added effects.

7) Mason

The mason is a villager that wears a brown apron, mainly dealing only with building-related trades. They build and repair structures for the village and offer various building materials to players.

Trading with a mason for materials like bricks, stone, and quartz is essential for players who want to create unique and sturdy structures in the gaming world. These materials can be used to build beautiful creations, adding a personal touch to a Minecraft world.

