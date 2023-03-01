5 best Minecraft island base builds

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world, with millions of players and fans. The game is designed as a sandbox where you can freely explore and construct anything you desire within a pixelated world of blocks.

One of the most popular things players love to do in Minecraft is use the blocks to build and create multiple creations. An exciting and unique idea is an island base, where players can live out their days while they fight monsters or defend their homes from hostile players. Here are five of the best island base builds in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft island bases can make for great homes.

1) Easy Survival Island Base

This is a simple and easy Minecraft island base to make. If you're new to the game or want something small that works well, this is the one for you.

It uses dirt and sand blocks as the foundation of the base because they are cheap and easy to obtain. You can find dirt blocks by digging in grassy areas and sand from oceans, lakes, or rivers (some biomes have more than others).

As long as no mobs are nearby (like zombies), players can build their island base without fear of attack. This build is perfect for anyone looking to play on a survival server.

Once completed, this survival island base protects hostile mobs such as zombies or skeletons as long as you light up your whole island at night. This incredible tutorial was made by the Minecraft YouTuber Otama The World.

2) Simple Survival Island Base

A simple survival island base is a great way to start your Minecraft journey. It's also an easy build that you can do quickly, and it's perfect for players who are new to the game or want something quick and easy to get started with.

This build features a nice little dock that goes off the island, which is also useful if you want to build a boat. The Minecraft YouTuber disruptive builds made this fantastic build.

3) Turtle Island

This is a Turtle Island, a great unique island to build a base on. In this tutorial, the island was constructed floating, but it can easily be put into the water if that interests you. This video was created by the famous YouTuber Grian and would be a unique build for anyone who loves building servers.

This would be a fantastic place to keep animals, and converting this build into a zoo or farm would be cool. These animals will help you with your base by giving you food or company whenever they're not busy eating grass or sleeping (which is most of the time).

4) Big Survival Island Base

This guide will show you how to build a big survival island base. The first thing you need to do is find an island in Minecraft. You can make your own, but setting it up can be pretty hard when you're stuck in the ocean.

Once you've set up your base on this new landmass (we recommend doing this before building anything else), the next step is to consider how to survive on the island without succumbing to hunger. Luckily there are many different ways of getting food and water out here--you need some creativity, such as fishing. This beautiful tutorial was made by the YouTuber Spudetti, and the video shows off the build and is truly easy to follow.

5) Island Villa

This Island Villa is a beautiful, large, and well-designed Minecraft island base. Widely considered one of the best island base builds available, the mansion is stunning, and you rarely see anything so fabulous.

Island Villa is built on an island in an ocean biome and looks like something that would cost millions of dollars in real life. There are several docks around the island where boats can be docked. This Island Villa was made by the YouTuber Edlize T.

Poll : 0 votes