5 best Minecraft boat builds

The best Minecraft boat builds are those that make you want to jump into the game and see them for yourself. The title lets its players create anything from a tiny starter ship all the way to a luxurious yacht. In this sandbox game, the possibilities are endless.

Players often show off their vessels in YouTube videos and even on building servers. The list in this article presents some of the best boats you can make in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Fan-favorite Minecraft boat builds

5) Tiny Ship Starter House

If you're just starting out in the world of Minecraft and want a place to call your own, this is the perfect ship for that. It's small enough to fit anywhere and is made out of very few blocks, so even a new player can easily make it.

This tiny little ship can be used as a starter house, with barely enough room to just host a bed. It's not so ideal for players who have survived long enough in the game and have amassed some resources. That said, they can easily expand the ship with wood planks. This build was made by the fantastic YouTuber Ayvocado.

4) Fawley Class Tug Boat

The Fawley Class Tug Boat is a great big ship, ideal for a bit more experienced builders. This vessel has a large interior, so it would be best to make using Creative mode. The tug boat also has a huge deck area. This incredible build looks like it was taken straight out of real life, the credit for which goes to Minecraft YouTuber Richlarrousse.

3) Boat House

This boat can offer gamers an unconventional dwelling place. The Boat House has a little bit of character thanks to its unique design. It also comes with a very nice aesthetic that really pops when the boat is built in the Mangrove biome.

The Boat House is decent in size, with a good amount of area for anything one might require. It is a great starter home for anyone who wants to live on water. It is small but has everything needed to survive. The video tutorial above was made by YouTuber Mia Bloom.

2) Luxury Yacht

The Luxury Yacht is a very nice-looking boat. Primarily made out of Quartz, it looks very aesthetic. This build would be quite hard to accomplish in a survival world, so if that's what you're thinking about doing, make sure you have all the required resources beforehand.

The size of this ship will allow you to store all kinds of items, from armor, weapons, and food supplies to blocks used in construction projects. You'll also have plenty of beds available so your friends can rest up after swimming around in the ocean. The tutorial video for this build was provided by the YouTuber IrieGenie.

1) Epic Medieval Ship

This Medieval Ship is a great vessel to build on building servers and with other players. That said, if you're looking for something that looks cool and are willing to put in a decent amount of work, this is the project for you.

The Medieval Ship isn't easy to create and is very high quality. So it requires patience and some knowledge about building in Minecraft. This vessel comes with a tower deck, crow's nest, and more. The Medieval Ship build would also be great for a roleplay server. The amazing tutorial that will help you create it was offered by popular YouTuber IrieGenie.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes