Ranking the tool enchantments in Minecraft

Minecraft offers players a variety of different weapons, tools, and armor to make mining efficient and safer. Although armor and weapons are really important in the game, players can't mine without certain tools.

There are six different tools in Minecraft that players can use. Tools and weapons are not very different, but they both have some different characteristics.

There are only four items in Minecraft that are classified as weapons: swords, tridents, bows, and crossbows.

Although some tools can be used as a weapon, they are not meant to fight off entities, only to gather materials. Players can craft both tools and weapons using the crafting table, and both can be found around the Minecraft world.

Tools can be enchanted in Minecraft. Some tools have their own special enchantments. The six Minecraft tools include: axes, pickaxes, shears, shovels, hoes, flint and steel.

Flint and steel cannot be enchanted, but others can be enchanted with their own exclusive enchantments. Players can enchant these items using an enchanting table and anvil.

This article will rank Minecraft tool enchantments from best to worst.

Minecraft tool enchantments ranked best to worst

Mending

Advertisement

The Mending enchantment in Minecraft allows to put the XP earned from mining and doing simple tasks towards making the player's tool more durable.

Mending allows players to use a tool for much longer, and it serves as a carry around repair station, but in the form of an enchantment. However, Mending is different from other enchantments.

Mending is a treasure enchantment. This means that players will not find this on an enchanting table. It will only be found as an enchanted book around the Minecraft world.

Unbreaking

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Having this enchantment is great on literally any tool in Minecraft, as it increases the item's durability. This means players will be able to get more uses out of the item, and it will take much longer for it to break. However, it does not increase the durability in the same way as Mending.

Unbreaking will prevent the decrease in durability of the tool upon each use. This means players will be able to use the tool at times without the durability reducing at all.

The max level of enchantment for unbreaking is level three.

Advertisement

Fortune

(Image via Reddit)

Fortune increases the chances of certain drops in Minecraft and multiplies the amount of loot that comes from a drop.

For example, players will have an increased chance of getting flint from blocks, and more diamonds can be dropped when breaking blocks of diamond. Fortune allows players to get more loot out of one block.

Efficiency

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Efficiency in Minecraft allows players to mine blocks much faster than normal.

This enchantment is really good to be placed on a pickaxe in Minecraft. It allows players to mine blocks like Obsidian or Netherite at a faster speed.

Sharpness

(Image via Reddit)

Sharpness is a Minecraft enchantment that can be placed on numerous tools and weapons in Minecraft.

The sharpness enchantment increases the amount of overall damage that the ax deals in Minecraft. Sharpness adds 1.25% additional damage to the player's ax on each level of enchantment.

Silk Touch

Advertisement

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

The silk touch enchantment forces blocks that players mine to drop as the material itself. For example, when diamonds are mined, they will drop as diamond blocks instead of diamond ore.

Players can place silk touch on a tool when mining bookshelves. This will allow players to mine the shelves as the blocks themselves, instead of books dropping when they are broken.

Bookshelves can be mined with other tools besides an ax, but the ax mines the bookshelves much faster. If a bookshelf is mined without silk touch, it will drop three books for players to place into their inventory.

This enchantment also allows players to mine fragile objects without breaking.

Smite

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

This enchantment isn't the best enchantment in Minecraft, but it can assist players a lot in defeating the Wither.

The smite enchantment increases the amount of damage that players deal to undead mobs. This means smite will have no effect on any other mob except undead ones such as zombies, skeletons, zoglins, zombies, piglins, or the wither.

The only tool that smite can be placed on is an ax. An ax is typically used to mine wood and other objects, but some players prefer to use it to fight off mobs.

Bane of arthropods

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Advertisement

The bane of arthropod enchantment can only be placed on an ax. But this enchantment can be placed on other weapons, though. Bane of arthropods increases the amount of damage that is dealt to arthropod mobs in Minecraft such as spiders, cave spiders, bees, etc.

Curse of Vanishing

(Image via Sportskeeda)

The curse of vanishing enchantment is one of the worst ones in Minecraft. There is no real helpful reason for this enchantment except for in PvP modes.

The curse of vanishing will cause the tool to disappear upon the player's death. This means if a player dies, they lose their tool. Players will have to make another tool and re-enchant it.

Curse of vanishing can be placed on all Minecraft tools. However, most players don't use this enchantment very often. This enchantment is mostly seen in PvP game modes.

Also Read: Where to find blaze easily in Minecraft