3 best Minecraft elevator designs

In Minecraft, players frequently travel up and down the levels in the world since one of the main features of the game is mining underground for precious ores and items.

When players jump into the game for the first time, they usually create a simple staircase to travel vertically. However, they might need a more efficient and easy transport method after a while.

This is where elevators come into play. Over the years, players have come up with different kinds of contraptions to travel vertically. Although the water design is the most famous one due to its simplicity, there are other variants with unique features as well.

Here are some of the best elevator designs that players can build. They are not only efficient, but are gorgeous to look at as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other ways to create an elevator in Minecraft.

Top 3 elevator designs and contraptions in Minecraft, ranked

3) Realistic piston elevator

Couple of pistons pushing a platform on which a Minecraft player is standing (Image via YouTube/Gorillo)

Even though this is a pure redstone elevator that uses slime blocks, observers, and note blocks, it is simple enough for anyone to build. Players can simply create the main elevator contraption with the abovementioned items and place obsidian at the top to stop the elevator.

The observers will keep triggering the pistons and the slime blocks will bind the rest of the mechanism together. This is a realistic elevator since it is slow and contains actual machinery.

2) Multi-floor elevator with minecarts

Minecraft players can stop at multiple floors with the help of this elevator (Image via YouTube/Gorillos)

It is one of the simplest and fastest evelator designs that players can build, and does not require any redstone contraptions; hence, it is beginner-friendly as well.

When gamers right-click on a minecart, they automatically sit inside even if they are two or three blocks away from it. This particular concept is used to create this elevator.

Players can place several minecarts vertically, two or three blocks away from each other, and essentially prevent them from falling by using a ladder. Since the ladder is a small block, it will obstruct the minecart from falling from that particular position.

Once the elevator is finished, players can simply right-click on the minecarts to quickly ascend and descend. They can even stop on any floor they want.

1) Water elevator

Water elevator with both soul sand and magma blocks using a redstone contraption in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/Gorillos)

Water elevators are arguably the best contraption to travel vertically in the game. Players can simply use the soul sand and magma blocks to create upward and downward elevators, respectively. The only thing to remember is that all the water blocks should be a source, which can be done by placing kelp from the bottom of the elevator to the top.

However, if players want to go a step further, they can create a simple redstone contraption to quickly change the soul sand and magma block in the same elevator. This way, they won't need to make two different elevator shafts for ascending and descending.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan