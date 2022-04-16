How to make a soul sand elevator in Minecraft?

Soul sand elevators are an exciting way to travel in Minecraft. Many players usually see soul sand as annoying blocks that slow them down in the Nether. However, if they are used efficiently with water, it can be a great way to travel vertically in the overworld.

When players go mining deep underground, they usually build a staircase that helps them travel between the surface and the mines. However, this can be quite tedious as they have to press the forward button for a long time to reach the top or the bottom. This is where these kinds of elevators come in handy.

Steps to make a soul sand elevator in Minecraft

Items to have

To build this particular elevator, players will need a few items first. These can be easily obtained, except for the soul sand block found in a biome in the Nether. New players might have some problems as the realm is a dangerous place.

Here is a complete list of all the items needed:

Stacks of Glass blocks (Depending on the height of the elevator)

Door

Soul Sand block

Stacks of Kelp (Depending on the height of the elevator)

Temporary blocks for building

1) Prepare the base of the elevator

Base of the contraption with the block (Image via Minecraft)

First, players will need to prepare the base where they will enter the elevator. They need to dig one block down and place the soul sand block wherever they want to make the elevator.

Then surround the block with three glass blocks and one door, just like in the photo above.

2) Build the elevator tower

Glass tower with one block hole for players to go up (Image via Minecraft)

Once the base is ready, they can continue building with glass blocks to make the main body of the contraption.

Players should start placing glass blocks right after the door ends so that they have one block hole that goes down to the soul sand block.

3) Fill the hole with source water blocks

Making source water blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Once the main body of the contraption is made, players will need to pour a water bucket from the top of the elevator.

Once this is done, the top water block will be the source, and others below it will be flowing. Players need to make sure all the water blocks are the source for the elevator to work.

Players will need to plant kelp from the soul sand block at the bottom, right to the top. This will make all the water blocks a source. Once this is done, they can break the kelp.

4) The elevator is ready

Bubbles will be visible in the water, indicating the upward flow (Image via Minecraft)

Once they break all the kelp from the elevator, the contraption will start working, and the soul sand will create an upward flow of water.

This will help players to travel upwards without any problems. Even if the door opens, the water won't flow out of it.

This contraption is usually coupled with another one made with the help of a magma block. Magma blocks create a downward flow of water that players can use to descend. A downward elevator can be created by simply replacing soul sand with magma blocks.

