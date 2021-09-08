Top 5 unique features of Soul Sand Valley in Minecraft

The Nether is one of the most dangerous places for players to explore. It has a handful of biomes, most of which were added to Minecraft in the 1.16 Nether update, and one of them is the Soul Sand Valley.

Unlike the crimson forest biome, not a lot of plants generate in a soul sand valley. It is considered one of the scariest places in the Nether because of some of its unique features, which are detailed in this article.

What are some unique features of Soul Sand Valley in Minecraft?

5) Soul sand and soul soil blocks

Soul sand blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Soul sand valleys are mainly composed of these two blocks. Aside from this biome, players can find the blocks in Nether wastes, fortresses and bastions but in much less quantity. Soul sand reduces the speed of mobs and the players walking through it.

4) Mob spawning

A skeleton in a soul sand valley (Image via Minecraft)

Only four different mobs can spawn in the soul sand valley, and none of them are neutral. The hostile mobs that players can find here are skeletons, endermen and ghasts. The only passive mob that spawns in this biome are striders in the lava lakes.

However, mobs that spawn in places like bastions and Nether fortresses will still spawn here inside the structures.

3) Soul fire

Soul fire in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Soul fire is a fire variant that is turquoise in color. It can only be generated on soul soil or soul sand blocks, because of which players can naturally find this variant of fire only in a soul sand valley biome.

Players can also ignite these blocks to get soul fire using flint and steel. Even during the rain, soul fire does not burn out like regular fire. It can only be extinguished when the player punches it.

2) Wither skeleton farm

Wither skeletons are a variant of skeletons that wield a stone sword instead of a bow. They are slightly taller as well and cannot fit through a 2x1 hole. Wither skeletons are known for sometimes dropping their skulls upon death, which can be used to spawn the wither.

Soul sand valleys are one of the best places to create a wither farm. This is because not a lot of mobs spawn in this biome. Therefore, more mobs like the wither can generate.

1) Nether fossils

A Nether fossil (Image via Minecraft)

Fossils are a rare sight in the Overworld, but once the player has located a soul sand valley biome, they can easily find a fossil there. It is the only place where Nether fossils can generate. Like normal fossils, Nether fossils are made of bone blocks, but their structure is slightly different.

