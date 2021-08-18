Top 5 most unique mobs in Minecraft

Mobs are a significant part of Minecraft and add more diversity to the game. They might spawn naturally or through spawners. Some mobs, like iron golems, can also be generated by players. Most of them drop an item when killed by a player or a tamed wolf.

They can be divided into three categories: hostile, neutral, and passive. Hostile mobs are those that will always attack the player, and passive mobs are their opposites. Neutral animals may act aggressively if the player provokes them.

These are the unique mobs in Minecraft

5) Brown mooshroom

Mooshrooms are rare mobs that can spawn in mushroom biomes. Their brown variants are generated only when a regular mooshroom is struck by a lightning bolt. When a player uses a small flower on a brown mooshroom, it can be milked using a bowl to get suspicious stew.

4) Enderman

Two endermen in the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Enderman is a mysterious tall mob that makes weird sounds and can be found in all dimensions. It is neutral and only attacks the player or other mob if they provoke it by attacking it or looking in its eyes and then looking away. They are the most reliable source of ender pearls in Minecraft.

3) Goats

A goat in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Goats may seem like any usual neutral mob in the game, but they can jump up to ten blocks high in the air. Because of this, Mojang has designed them to take ten health points (Five hearts in the game) less fall damage than other mobs. They can be found in mountain biomes.

2) Snow Golem

It is a mob that looks like a snowman and helps defend against other mobs. It does not spawn naturally. Players can create it by placing two snow blocks vertically and a Jack o'lantern on top. It is recommended not to create them in biomes with temperatures greater than one because they will melt there.

1) Jockey mobs

Rarest mob in the game (Image via Reddit)

Jockeys are one of the rarest naturally spawned mobs. They are always riding on top of another mob. Minecraft has five different jockey mobs: skeleton jockey, spider jockey, chicken jockey, strider jockey, and ravager jockey. They cannot be separated unless one of the mobs is killed.

