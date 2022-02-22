What are the uses of glass panes in Minecraft?

Glass panes are slimmed-down versions of glass blocks in Minecraft. However, they look more like window panes than glass blocks and are primarily used as decoration.

Players can create 16 glass panes by placing six glass blocks in the crafting grid. They can place these glass panes on a designated block by right-clicking or pushing the "use" button on consoles.

Since 16 glass panes are made with six glass blocks, they are also more economical than glass blocks in many situations.

By default, window panes on their own are 2x2 pixels in size when placed. However, they can connect together with nearby blocks as well as other panes.

Uses of glass panes in Minecraft

1) Decoration

A creeper viewed through a home's glass panes (Image via Minecraft.net)

There are many ways to use glass panes for decoration in Minecraft. Glass panes are often used in base-building as well as enclosures when players need to observe the interior of things like mob farms. They also make excellent window glass in contemporary homes and can be integrated into nearly any other design imaginable.

However, it's important to know that glass panes are still made of glass, which means they can break easily when struck or damaged.

2) As a crafting component

Stained glass window panes in a nearby window (Image via Youtube user Stormfrenzy)

By using eight glass panes and a piece of dye, Minecraft players can create eight stained glass panes. Furthermore, glass panes can be used in crafting recipes that are exclusive to Education Edition (or Bedrock Edition with Education Edition's features enabled).

Specifically, glass panes can be combined with aluminum oxide and boron trioxide to create hardened glass panes. These panes are chemically treated to have a higher durability than standard glass panes and blocks, which break almost immediately when struck by hand or with a tool.

3) Locking maps

Glass panes can lock maps from being revealed (Image via Mojang)

Maps are a vital aid in Minecraft, but glass panes present an interesting use for them. By applying glass panes in the cartography table block, players can lock a map placed on the table.

Locking the map means that no additional progress will be made on it. This prevents areas from being revealed as players travel around the map's observed area. This can be useful in multiplayer servers, where players may want to keep a certain part of their map empty to hide a hidden base or treasure trove.

4) Trading

Cartographer villagers (right) will buy glass panes for emeralds (Image via Mojang)

Glass panes' multiple uses aren't always evident, and this extends to villages. Cartographer villagers that have reached the apprentice level of their profession are willing to offer one emerald for 11 glass panes. This isn't the most economical trade compared to others offered by Minecraft villagers, but it can be useful to pick up a few emeralds.

Glass panes are created in batches of 16 each time they're crafted. So it isn't difficult to make enough to facilitate the trade with a cartographer villager.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh