How to make waypoints on a map in vanilla Minecraft

Minecraft players can mark specific locations on their map to serve as waypoints by cleverly using banners that have different names and colors.

The worlds of Minecraft are truly expansive and can stretch for hundreds of blocks. With that being said, it can be fairly easy for players to accidentally lose their way and get lost.

In order to prevent getting lost or to keep track of specific locations of interest, Minecraft players can mark different unique places on a map. This can be done by using a map on a banner that was placed out in the Overworld.

The banner will then show up on a map when players look at it. By using multiple names and colors of banners, Minecraft players can keep track of all sorts of different locations much easier.

This article breaks down how to create waypoints for specific locations in the Minecraft world that players can later refer to on their map.

How can players make waypoints on a map in vanilla Minecraft?

Waypoints are marked on a map in Minecraft by using colored and renamed banners (Image via Minecraft)

In order to mark a waypoint on a map, Minecraft players will first need to get their hands on at least one banner. Banners can be made at a crafting table by combining six pieces of any color of wool with a stick.

The crafting recipe for a red banner in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players should note that the color banner that they make is the color marker that will show up on their map later. Creating multiple banners of different colors can be a great way for players to keep track of multiple locations on one map at once.

Once the banner has been made, players can even change the name of the banner by using an anvil. Players can name their banners anything they like. They can easily give labels or names for their locations of interest.

Renaming a banner at an anvil in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

As an example of how to effectively use waypoints, the map featured in the images of this article has two different waypoints.

Players will see a red banner that was renamed "Portal" to mark the location of a giant ruined portal, and a green banner that was renamed "Secret Base," which is where the entrance for an underground lair is located.

In order to mark a waypoint on a map, all a Minecraft player needs to do is walk up to a banner that was placed down in the world and use a map on the banner. That banner's name, color and location will then be denoted on the player's map.

Steve marked the location of this giant ruined portal on his map so that he can later refer to exactly where it is located (Image via Minecraft)

That's all there is to it. Hopefully, this serves as a neat and useful trick for Minecraft players. After all, getting lost and not remembering where cool things are in the world can be a really frustrating experience.