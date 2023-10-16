All new blocks have been announced for the Minecraft 1.21 update

The Minecraft Live 2023 event is finally over, and as expected, it has delivered dozens of updates on the new content that will be featured in the Minecraft 1.21 update. As we await the declaration of the official release date, the content will be released in the Beta version and as Snapshots in the coming weeks. What we have understood from the Live event is that the new update will focus on aspects of combat and structures.

This will result in the addition of new blocks that will aid in building and enhancing the game's aesthetics. This article uncovers all the new blocks that have been announced for the Minecraft 1.21 update.

All new blocks announced for the 1.21 update of Minecraft

Crafter

The new Crafter block will revolutionize the automatic crafting mechanism in-game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Crafter is an automated, red-stone-powered crafting station, which can craft any item in the game, including those that aren’t available in the recipe book. This can involve aspects like combining gear and making custom fireworks recipes.

One can also take the output from one crafter and channel it into another, thereby combining multiple recipes. All you need to do is provide the crafter with a redstone signal, and it will craft the item or recipe you desire, provided you have all the necessary crafting requirements.

The only limitation is that one crafter can only use one recipe at a time. Therefore, it will be ideal to connect multiple crafters together. This amazing block can bring about auto crafting in Minecraft, which the community has desired for a long time.

Trial Spawner

The Trial Spawner will spawn Strays for players to defeat (Image via Mojang Studios)

This unique block can spawn mobs based on the number of players surrounding it. It will spawn mobs that have specialized loot drops when killed. If there are more players in the proximity of this block, it will deploy a higher number of mobs with amazing loot.

The smoke is indicative of the spawner being inactive (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Trial Spawner has effects that will indicate its current status. This includes the smoking effect, which means it is on cooldown, and you can come back later to use it. It can summon mobs like Strays; the difficulty increases with the number of players in the proximity of the spawner.

Great loot will be received once all the Strays are defeated (Image via Mojang Studios)

After defeating each one, it will produce items corresponding to the number of players. The Trial Spawner is also rumored to have the ability to produce diamonds, which means there can be potential diamond farms in the future. There are plenty of other details that will be released in Minecraft in the coming weeks.

Decorative blocks

Decorative blocks are a great addition to the world (Image via Mojang Studios)

Additional decorative blocks were also showcased during the Minecraft Live 2023 event. These are most likely new tuff bricks, chiseled tuff bricks, polished tuff, copper entrances and trapdoors, chiseled copper blocks, and scaffold blocks.

The Live event showcased blocks, which can be classified into two material sets: Tuff Blocks and Copper Blocks. Tuff can now be converted into bricks and many other beautiful items, which the community has longed for a while.

Copper can finally be molded into various blocks (Image via Minecraft/YouTube)

New Copper-based blocks like Grates have also been introduced to enhance the aesthetics of the Minecraft builds. There are also Copper doors, trap doors, and chiseled-looking copper blocks, which will be featured.

A new light source has been added in-game (Image via Mojang Studios)

There is also a new light source known as the Copper bulb, which is initially dim but can be oxidized using an axe. This will increase the brightness based on how many times the axe is used. It can also be toggled with redstone pulses.

The Live event has introduced a variety of new blocks. While the Crafter and Trial spawner brings about amazing features, decorative blocks add aesthetic value that brings life to the updates.

Stay tuned to the release of the Beta version and Snapshots to get more details about all the new blocks introduced in the 1.21 update of Minecraft.