Minecraft 1.21 update: All mobs announced so far

Minecraft Live 2023 offered fans a sneak peek into what's coming to the game in its next major update. Each year, Mojang delivers a significant patch that introduces numerous fantastic features, revitalizing this title. Much like 2022's livestream, the studio refrained from disclosing all details regarding the 1.21 update during Minecraft Live 2023; this also includes its official name.

At present, players are simply referring to the upcoming major patch as the 1.21 update. As is the case with any update, the addition of new mobs takes center stage, and Mojang has already unveiled two new entities for the Minecraft 1.21 update. Let's find out who they are and what they bring to the game:

All Minecraft 1.21 update mobs

1) Armadillo

Armadillo, the winner of Mob Vote 2023 (Image via Mojang)

The Armadillo, Mob Vote 2023's winner, will soon become a part of Minecraft in its upcoming 1.21 update. Although it's disappointing that the Crab and Penguin didn't make the cut, players can take solace in getting at least one of these three cute animals.

Armadillos are terrestrial creatures found in the savanna biomes. True to their real-life counterparts, these entities thrive in warm biomes in Minecraft. Mojang is granting savannas a unique mob, making them well worth exploring.

The Armadillo's primary feature is its unique scute-like items, which players can employ to craft wolf armor. This will allow fans to provide an additional layer of defense for their loyal wolf companions.

It's no wonder that this entity won Mob Vote 2023, as gamers had been asking for wolf armor for a long time. Many players have lost these loyal companions to the dangers Minecraft presents. With wolf armor, these feeble pets will be able to survive longer.

2) Breeze

Breeze was revealed in MC Live 2023 (Image via Mojang)

A novel hostile mob, known as Breeze, will join Minecraft's universe in the 1.21 update. Its name "Breeze" is quite literal, as this entity employs winds to launch attacks against nearby players. It comes equipped with special abilities like "wind charge" and "wind burst," which can dramatically alter the environment in which gamers are engaged in combat.

Breeze is an exclusive mob to be found within the Trial Chamber, a new structure debuting in the Minecraft 1.21 update. It functions somewhat like a mini-boss, approaching players during their exploration of the aforementioned area.

Mojang describes this mob as playful yet hostile, implying that it won't exhibit aggression at all times. Breeze is likely to add a fun and dynamic element to the experience of exploring Trial Chambers. Players can anticipate encountering it in their game shortly. That is because, these days, Mojang only showcases features that are nearly ready to be added in snapshots or beta releases.

For players eager to explore the experimental features of the 1.21 update, keeping an eye on upcoming snapshot and beta releases is vital. In the previous update cycle, Mojang unveiled 1.20's features approximately a month after its live event, and a similar timeline is expected for for he 1.21 patch.