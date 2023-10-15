Who won Minecraft Live 2023 Mob Vote? Results officially announced

Minecraft Live 2023 has finally arrived, arousing excitement within the community. Players have eagerly tuned in to discover the winner of Mob Vote 2023 and the exciting features slated for the 1.21 update. Right at the livestream's outset, Mojang Studios revealed the Penguin as the first loser of Mob Vote 2023. The final showdown was between the Crab and the Armadillo, with the latter emerging as the winner.

Despite the commotion surrounding this year's Mob Vote, Minecraft Live 2023 proceeded as planned. The voting polls closed just 15 minutes into the event's official YouTube stream, with Mojang officially declaring the Armadillo as this year's mob vote champion.

Who won Minecraft Mob Vote 2023?

After putting up a tough fight against the Crab, the Armadillo emerged as the winner of Minecraft Mob Vote 2023. This cute mob will be joining our worlds with the 1.21 update. However, Crab fans were extremely disappointed with the result.

Ever since the announcement of the Armadillo, many players have been favoring this mob. This was to be expected as it is going to introduce Wolf Armors, one of the most requested features of all time. Ever since the addition of Wolves, players have been asking for armor to protect their precious four-legged partners.

Let's delve deeper into the winner, the Armadillo.

Everything we know about the Armadillo

Armadillo wins the vote (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's Armadillo shares many similarities with real-life Armadillos. It can be found in warm biomes like Savannas. Mojang has announced that these mobs will be dropping scutes-like items. Players will be able to use them to craft armor for their tamed Wolves.

The developers haven't fully explained how wolf armor will work, but players can expect it to be similar to Horse armor. In the coming months, they can anticipate seeing the Armadillo in snapshots and beta versions for Java and Bedrock Editions.

This year's Mob Vote presented a challenging choice for the community as they had to choose between three adorable animals, each offering highly practical benefits compared to previous candidates. It caused quite a stir, with nearly half a million players signing a petition to halt the Mob Votes.

In the end, the Armadillo emerged as the winner and, as a result, will become a part of the game in the 1.21 update, to be released in 2024.