Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 armadillo guide: All you need to know

Mojang recently announced the second mob for the Minecraft Live 2023 mob vote competition. After revealing crabs as the first candidate, they introduced armadillos to the community. These small and cute mobs could be the new entity that eventually gets added to the upcoming update if enough players vote for them in the mob vote.

Though there is very little information about the mob from Mojang's introduction video, here is everything to know about the new mob vote candidate armadillo.

Everything to know about Minecraft mob vote candidate armadillo

Where will armadillos spawn in the game?

Mojang released a video on the armadillo mob where Tiny Jens' character rowed the boat into a savanna biome, where he bumped into the animal. This, of course, confirms that they will spawn in a savanna.

That is great news, as the savanna biome has not received any features for quite some time now. The Minecraft playerbase was eagerly waiting for Mojang to release something related to that region.

What does an armadillo do, and how to use it?

When armadillos are found, they will most likely look like mysterious brown blocks randomly lying around the world. When players approach them, the armadillos will pop out of their shells and get startled.

Next, they will start rolling away from the player. This description from Mojang proves that armadillos will be a passive and rather shy mob that will be somewhat hidden on the surface of the savanna biome.

Mojang also confirmed that armadillos will drop a special scute that can later be used to craft armor for wolves. This is the most significant news for the playerbase since millions have been craving wolf armor in the vanilla version of the game.

That said, the game company has yet to reveal how players can obtain scutes from armadillos. There is hardly any chance that users will have to kill these cute mobs to obtain the item.

Furthermore, Mojang has not given any details about the wolf's armor, like its strength, ability to upgrade, and more. They mentioned that wolf armor would be somewhat similar to horse armor.

How and when to vote for armadillos?

A few weeks ago, Mojang announced Minecraft Live 2023 and the mob vote competition. Players will be able to vote for armadillos and the other two new mobs from 1 pm EDT on October 13 to 1:15 pm EDT on October 15.

The community can either vote through a special Minecraft Bedrock Edition server, an official game launcher, or the official website. Of course, the server on Bedrock Edition will be the most interesting, as players will be able to interact with others, play some minigames, and vote for their favorite mob from within the game.