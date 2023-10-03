Minecraft 1.21 Mob Vote: Date, time, and how to vote

Minecraft's 1.21 update will get plenty of coverage when Mojang's Live event kicks off on October 15, 2023. In addition to detailing the patch's several features and information about other spin-off titles, Live 2023 will also announce the winner of the yearly Mob Vote. During the course of the vote's time window, fans can make their voices heard and elect one of three prospective mobs.

Minecraft players will have roughly 48 hours to cast their vote this year, but they can only do it once. Regardless, they will be able to do so across multiple platforms and methods.

For a more detailed examination of Minecraft Live 2023's Mob Vote, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the timeframe and ways players can make their voices heard.

When will Minecraft Live's 2023 Mob Vote be available to players?

According to Mojang, Minecraft Live 2023's Mob Vote will begin on October 13 at 1:00 pm EDT and end on October 15 at 1:15 pm EDT. However, time zones can also be taken into account thanks to a helpful link that Mojang provides. During this period, fans can cast their singular vote through various methods as long as they do so before the deadline.

Once the deadline has passed, no additional votes will be taken, and the winner of the Mob Vote will go on to be announced during Live 2023's official broadcast. However, a 48-hour window should be more than enough time for players to make their decision and cast their ballot.

How can players cast their vote for Minecraft Live 2023?

Players have three separate ways to vote for the next mob to be introduced in the 1.21 update. Here are the methods:

Logging into Minecraft.net and making a selection on the game's homepage.

Opening the game's official launcher and picking their mob choice.

Joining the Live 2023 Bedrock Edition server from the game's main menu on October 15.

As previously mentioned, players will only be able to cast their vote once during the 48-hour timeframe. Fortunately, the abundance of options available and the time window to do so should give players the freedom to make their decision when they're good and ready.

Whatever the case, the votes implemented by the community will be collated during the Live 2023 broadcast on YouTube as well as the game's official site. Regardless of where fans are watching, they'll be able to enjoy the final results to determine which mob makes its way to the upcoming 1.21 update, which is likely to debut sometime in early to mid-2024.

Could the rumored duck mob win it all? Or will two of the other "cute animal" contestants that have been alluded to take the top spot? The only way to find out for sure is to cast a vote and check out the Live 2023 broadcast on October 15.