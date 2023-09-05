Minecraft 1.21 update expected to be announced next month

The pixelated universe of Minecraft is about to undergo a transformation. Mojang is set to uncover the mysteries and developments surrounding the upcoming 1.21 update. This unveiling may take place during the highly anticipated Minecraft Live 2023 event. Based on the past years' patterns, The 1.21 update's announcements are expected to occur by October 17-18.

In this article, we will give you an overview of the speculated time for the announcements of the 1.21 update and other major announcements that might happen during the live event.

Mojang will announce Minecraft 1.21 in October

Minecraft Live 2023 (Image via Mojang Studios)

This week, the Minecraft community is abuzz with anticipation as we await the official announcement reveal trailer for the 2023 Live event. This event promises to unveil the much-anticipated 1.21 update. Nonetheless, it's crucial to approach cautiously when considering the conjecture that's being discussed among the community, pending the revelation of official information.

Throughout the previous three years, we've noticed a recurring trend in how Mojang unveils the game's updates. Typically, they provide Java snapshots and official updates for the Bedrock Edition leading up to the Live, which has taken place in October in recent years.

However, this year seems to be an exception, as Mojang has been holding back on Java snapshots and official updates, specifically for the Bedrock Edition 1.20.20. In the first week of September, it becomes evident that Mojang is reserving these exciting features for the upcoming Live 2023 event.

To better understand this pattern, let's take a closer look at previous years:

In 2020, Mojang officially released the Live Announcement Trailer on September 3rd, accumulating 4.4 million views.

Moving on to 2021, the announcement trailer for the Live event garnered even more attention, with 7.7 million views. It was released on September 2nd, following a similar timeline.

Last year, in 2022, the Live announcement trailer nearly doubled in views, accumulating 12.2 million. It was released on September 8th, maintaining the tradition of a Thursday announcement.

Other major announcements to expect in Minecraft Live 2023

Apart from the 1.21 update, the Live event of 2023 promises even more exciting revelations. One particularly thrilling announcement is the arrival of ray tracing on Xbox. Previously, console players had limited access to such graphical enhancements, primarily being a feature of the Java Edition.

However, this is about to change as the Xbox version of the game is gearing up to support ray tracing, eliminating the need for elaborate workarounds. Ray tracing is a graphical feature that significantly enhances the visual experience in the game. This addition has been long-awaited by the console gaming community, bridging the gap between Java and Bedrock Editions.

The Minecraft community has plenty to look forward to in the upcoming Live 2023 event. From the highly anticipated 1.21 update to the introduction of ray tracing on Xbox, the future of the game is brimming with exciting possibilities.