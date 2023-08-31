How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.20.30.25

Minecraft continues to undergo evolution after the 1.20 Trails & Tales update, and players can enjoy them courtesy of Java Edition's snapshots and Bedrock Edition's preview betas. The latest of the betas arrived on August 31, 2023, in the form of the 1.20.30.25 preview. The new preview admittedly doesn't do much past a few Bedrock/Education Edition bug fixes, but it does come with a message.

Specifically, Mojang remarked in this Minecraft beta's patch notes that it is continuing to make tweaks to the oft-derided balance changes for villager trading. These implementations remain an experimental feature, and Mojang stated that it will continue to monitor fan feedback to come to a consensus that is both fun and balanced.

Regardless of that point of controversy, if Minecraft players want to download the latest Bedrock preview, the process is a bit different depending on the platform.

How to download Minecraft Preview 1.20.30.25 on all compatible platforms

Currently, Minecraft's Preview Program for Bedrock Edition is available on Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices.

The process of downloading or updating to the latest beta is a bit different, depending on which platform players are enjoying the game on, so it doesn't hurt to examine the process on each compatible device.

Downloading the preview on Xbox

From your console's dashboard, open the Microsoft Store application and the search field. Enter "Minecraft Preview" into the search bar and press enter. Open the preview's store page. Press the download button. As long as you've purchased the base game, this preview download should be free of charge. When the installation process is completed, the application should appear on your dashboard and game library as its own game. Simply open it and enjoy!

Downloading the preview on Windows PCs

Open the official Minecraft Launcher. If you don't have it installed yet, you'll need to do so via Mojang's official site and log in with your Microsoft account credentials. When the launcher's window is open, select Windows Edition from the game list to the left of the window. On the right side of the window, under the splash art and to the left of the green Install/Play button, click the button that reads "Latest Release." Select "Latest Preview" from the dropdown list and press the green Install/Play button. Once the necessary assets have been downloaded, the preview should open automatically.

Downloading the preview on Android and iOS

For Android users, search for the game's store page on the Google Play Store and open it. Scroll down the store page and tap the link that reads "Join the Beta." Update your game app if needed. The next time you open the game, it should be upgraded to the preview instead of running the vanilla version. On iOS, things are a bit more complicated. You'll need to download the Testflight app via the Apple App Store and then head to Minecraft's site for the Testflight Program. Sign up for the program. It's possible you may need to wait until a later date to sign up, as beta applications tend to fill up pretty quickly. Nevertheless, update the game app afterward, and the next time you open, it should show the preview. Keep in mind you'll need to log in and play the game regularly to avoid being removed from the Testflight Program listings.

Once Minecraft players have downloaded the preview, it should update automatically much like the standard game app would. Fans can then access the preview regularly as new additions and updates are released.