How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.20.30.20

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition has seen its share of preview updates in recent weeks, not only to adjust existing parts of the 1.20 update but also to introduce new Experimental Features. The latest beta preview, known as version 1.20.30.20, implements similar changes to Java snapshot 23w31a, altering the diamond ore distribution and tweaking trades for librarian villagers and The Wandering Trader.

Both Minecraft betas for Java and Bedrock Editions appear to be hinting at future implementations that will arrive when version 1.20.2 is released. However, it's important to remember that the changes introduced in Java 23w31a and Bedrock 1.20.30.20 are still tentative and require user feedback.

Since that's the case, it isn't a bad time for Minecraft fans to download Bedrock Preview 1.20.30.20, but how can they do so?

Downloading and installing Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.30.20 on all compatible devices

As with previous Minecraft Bedrock betas, Preview 1.20.30.20 is available for download on Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. By either installing the preview directly or joining the Preview Program, players can enjoy the latest preview each time one is released by Mojang.

It should be noted that depending on the platform in question, accessing Minecraft Bedrock's betas is carried out in a slightly different way. Fortunately, if players have a legal copy of Bedrock, they should be able to access the preview in just a few minutes at most in most circumstances.

Downloading the preview on Xbox

Open the Xbox Marketplace from your console dashboard. Select the search bar and enter "Minecraft Preview" before pressing enter. Open the preview's store page. As long as you have purchased a version of the game digitally, the preview should be free to download. Select the download/install button. Once the process has been completed, the preview should appear as its own program on your dashboard and in your library.

Downloading the preview on Windows

Open the Minecraft Launcher. Select Windows 10/11 Edition from the selection of games to the left of the launcher window. To the left of the green install/play button, click the button that reads "latest release" to access the dropdown menu. In the subsequent menu, choose "latest preview" and click the green install/play button. The launcher will download the necessary game assets and open the preview once the process is finished. If you've already installed the preview before, open your Microsoft Store app and then your library. Choose to update the preview from your library. Alternatively, press the "get updates" button in the event that the update hasn't appeared yet.

Downloading the preview on Android/iOS

On Android devices, open the Google Play Store and open the game's store page. Scroll down this page and tap the link marked "join the beta." Your game app should update automatically to the latest beta when possible. If you're playing on iOS, join Apple Testflight for Minecraft. This can be done at Testflight's signup page. The beta can often be full due to a large number of applications, so you may need to wait until some users are removed from the listings due to inactivity. You'll also need Apple's Testflight app, where you'll receive your email link to the beta once you've successfully joined the program. Afterward, you should be able to update the game app to the latest preview version.

Keep in mind that in addition to downloading Preview 1.20.30.20 this way, fans can use these methods to access future betas as well. However, once the preview is installed, they can typically automatically update to the latest preview without carrying out most of the steps listed above.