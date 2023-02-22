Twitter reacts as Tubbo asks fans to vote for him in the Minecraft category for upcoming Streamer Awards

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Tubbo has asked his fans to vote for him in the Minecraft Streamer of the Year category at the 2023 Streamer Awards.

QTCinderella created the Streamer Awards last year to celebrate the achievements of streamers in the content creation industry. She will be returning as a host alongside Valkyrae for this year's edition of the event, which is set to air live on Twitch on March 11, 2023.

This year, the Streamer Awards have 26 different categories, with multiple nominees being announced. Tubbo returns as a nominee in the Minecraft Streamer of the Year category, having been bested by TommyInnit last year.

The streamer recently took to social media to ask his fans to vote for him in the category. He shared an edited version of the popular Bernie Sanders meme with the caption:

"I am once again asking for your Streamer Awards votes."

#voteTUBBO FELLAS I got nominated for the Streamer Awards!!! It has now become my whole personality!! so please please please please vote for mejust.... please. FELLAS I got nominated for the Streamer Awards!!! It has now become my whole personality!! so please please please please vote for me just.... please. ❤️🍏#voteTUBBO https://t.co/QXa5gLTqV2

The Minecraft star is going up against three other creators: Noah Brown, aka Foolish Gamers or FoolishG, Alexis "Alex" (better known as Quackity), and Tanner "Smallanat" Charles.

The YouTuber is excited about being nominated for the second time in a row. Here's his reaction when QTCinderella announced him as one of the contenders for the Minecraft Streamer of the Year:

"Yes, yes! Alright, Google flights. I'm flying out there right now."

He added:

"Oh, I've lost... Oh I'm fine really, I can win. I have faith, we can win this boys. Got nominated, got nominated. That's as far as we get, that's as far as we get. Foolish and Quackity are in the category, that's as far as we get."

Many fans replied to Tubbo's tweet and expressed their support for him. They also shared screenshots of themselves voting for him on the Streamer Awards website.

One user even claimed that they voted in his favor out of three accounts:

A few users asked others to do the same while sharing photos of the moment that the streamer found out he was nominated:

Tubbo joined the Dream SMP in 2020 and saw exponential growth on his Twitch channel, which currently has over five million followers. Only time will tell if he wins this year's Minecraft Streamer of the Year award.

